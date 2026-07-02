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Poster of Papa, kupi pyosika
2.6
Papa, kupi pyosika - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Papa, kupi pyosika
2.6

Papa, kupi pyosika

, 2026
Russia / Animation, Family
Tickets Trailers
Going 30
Not going 35
Tickets
Poster of Papa, kupi pyosika
2.6
Tickets
Going 30
Not going 35
Papa, kupi pyosika - Trailer
Papa, kupi pyosika  Trailer

Cast

Viki Shou
Mari Kraymbreri
Aleksandr Yasyukevich
Milana Khametova
Milana Khametova
Eldar Dzharakhov
Eldar Dzharakhov
Dava
Dava
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 July 2026
Release date
2 July 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино

Cartoon rating

2.6
Rate 26 votes
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  4008 In the Animation genre  415 In the Family genre  390 In films of Russia  786 In films of 2026  92

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Papa, kupi pyosika - Trailer
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy
11:30 from 200 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
14:05 from 610 ₽
All showtimes and tickets

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy g. Moskva, Altufevskoe shosse, 8, TRTs «Altufevskiy»
2D
11:30 from 200 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
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14:05 from 610 ₽
Formula kino na Michurinskom
Prospekt Vernadskogo
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