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2.6
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Papa, kupi pyosika
2.6
Papa, kupi pyosika
, 2026
Russia / Animation, Family
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30
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35
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2.6
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Papa, kupi pyosika
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Viki Shou
Mari Kraymbreri
Aleksandr Yasyukevich
Milana Khametova
Eldar Dzharakhov
Dava
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
2 July 2026
Release date
2 July 2026
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Cartoon rating
2.6
Rate
26
votes
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
4008
In the Animation genre
415
In the Family genre
390
In films of Russia
786
In films of 2026
92
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Papa, kupi pyosika
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Almaz Sinema Altufevskiy
11:30
from 200 ₽
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from 200 ₽
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19 July
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22 July
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g. Moskva, Altufevskoe shosse, 8, TRTs «Altufevskiy»
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