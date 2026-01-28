A series of high level jewelry thefts up and down the Pacific Coast Highway have gone unsolved for years, primarily because the perpetrator has lived by a strict code he calls ‘Crime 101'. Police attribute the thefts to Colombian cartels, but Detective Lou Lubesnick’s gut says it’s the work of just one man. Now the lone-wolf jewel thief is looking for that fabled final last score and Lou breaks all the rules of Crime 101.
ProductionAmazon MGM Studios, Working Title Films, RAW
Also known as
Crime 101, Caminos del crimen, Ограбление в Лос-Анджелесе, 犯罪101, A bűn útja, Autocesta zločina, Autostrada crimei, Caminhos do Crime, Ceļš uz noziegumu, Crime 101 - La strada del crimine, Crime 101: La strada del crimine, Kelias į nusikaltimą, Kuritöö kiirtee, Pesha 101, Ruta de escape, Suç 101, Tội Phạm 101, Ο δρόμος του εγκλήματος, Ауто-пут злочина, Престъпление 101, Шлях до злочину, クライム101, 洛杉矶劫案, Cesta zločinu, Cinayət 101, Autostrada e krimit, เส้นทางปล้นโคตรระห่ำ