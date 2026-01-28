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Poster of Crime 101
7.2
Crime 101 - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Crime 101
7.2

Crime 101

, 2026
Crime 101
USA / Crime, Thriller, Drama
Trailers
Going 29
Not going 2
Poster of Crime 101
7.2
Going 29
Not going 2
Crime 101 - Trailer 2
Crime 101  Trailer 2

Synopsis

A series of high level jewelry thefts up and down the Pacific Coast Highway have gone unsolved for years, primarily because the perpetrator has lived by a strict code he calls ‘Crime 101'. Police attribute the thefts to Colombian cartels, but Detective Lou Lubesnick’s gut says it’s the work of just one man. Now the lone-wolf jewel thief is looking for that fabled final last score and Lou breaks all the rules of Crime 101.

Cast

Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
Lou
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth
Davis
Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan
Ormon
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Angie
Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro
Maya
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Sharon
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Money
Tate Donovan
Tate Donovan
Monroe
Paul Adelstein
Paul Adelstein
Corey Hawkins
Corey Hawkins
Tillman
Peter Banifaz
Peter Banifaz
Ben Haddad
Babak Tafti
Babak Tafti
Ali
Director Bart Layton
Writer Bart Layton, Don Winslow
Composer Blanck Mass, Raffertie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 April 2026
World premiere 28 January 2026
Release date
19 February 2026 Russia
12 February 2026 Argentina +13
12 February 2026 Armenia
12 February 2026 Australia M
13 February 2026 Austria 12
12 February 2026 Azerbaijan
11 February 2026 Bahrain
11 February 2026 Belgium 16
12 February 2026 Bolivia
12 February 2026 Brazil 14
20 February 2026 Bulgaria
12 February 2026 Cambodia
12 February 2026 Canada 14A
12 February 2026 Chile 14
7 March 2026 China
12 February 2026 Colombia
12 February 2026 Costa Rica
19 February 2026 Croatia ab 15
12 February 2026 Czechia
12 February 2026 Denmark
12 February 2026 Ecuador
11 February 2026 Egypt
13 February 2026 Estonia
12 February 2026 Faroe Islands
13 February 2026 Finland K-16
12 February 2026 Georgia R
12 February 2026 Germany 12
13 February 2026 Ghana
11 February 2026 Great Britain 15
12 February 2026 Greece K15
12 February 2026 Guatemala
12 February 2026 Honduras
26 February 2026 Hong Kong IIB
19 February 2026 Hungary 16
12 February 2026 Iceland Unrated
13 February 2026 India A
18 February 2026 Indonesia 17+
13 February 2026 Ireland 15A
19 February 2026 Israel 12
12 February 2026 Italy 10+
13 February 2026 Japan G
12 February 2026 Kazakhstan 16+
12 February 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
18 February 2026 Laos
13 February 2026 Latvia 12+
13 February 2026 Lithuania
19 February 2026 Malaysia
18 February 2026 Malta
12 February 2026 Mexico B
19 February 2026 Moldova N 16
19 February 2026 Montenegro o.A.
20 February 2026 Nepal
12 February 2026 Netherlands 16
12 February 2026 New Zealand M
12 February 2026 Nicaragua
13 February 2026 Norway 15
12 February 2026 Panama
12 February 2026 Paraguay
12 February 2026 Peru
18 February 2026 Philippines R-13
13 February 2026 Poland
12 February 2026 Portugal M/14
12 February 2026 Puerto Rico R
12 February 2026 Qatar
13 February 2026 Romania
19 February 2026 Serbia o.A.
26 February 2026 Singapore M18
12 February 2026 Slovakia 15
20 February 2026 South Africa 16
8 April 2026 South Korea 15
13 February 2026 Spain 16
13 February 2026 Sweden 15
12 February 2026 Switzerland 14
26 February 2026 Taiwan 12+
12 February 2026 Tanzania
19 February 2026 Thailand 15
12 February 2026 Trinidad and Tobago
12 February 2026 UAE 18TC
13 February 2026 USA R
12 February 2026 Ukraine 16+
12 February 2026 Uruguay
12 February 2026 Uzbekistan
12 February 2026 Venezuela
13 March 2026 Viet Nam
Budget $90,000,000
Worldwide Gross $72,900,246
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Working Title Films, RAW
Also known as
Crime 101, Caminos del crimen, Ограбление в Лос-Анджелесе, 犯罪101, A bűn útja, Autocesta zločina, Autostrada crimei, Caminhos do Crime, Ceļš uz noziegumu, Crime 101 - La strada del crimine, Crime 101: La strada del crimine, Kelias į nusikaltimą, Kuritöö kiirtee, Pesha 101, Ruta de escape, Suç 101, Tội Phạm 101, Ο δρόμος του εγκλήματος, Ауто-пут злочина, Престъпление 101, Шлях до злочину, クライム101, 洛杉矶劫案, Cesta zločinu, Cinayət 101, Autostrada e krimit, เส้นทางปล้นโคตรระห่ำ

Film rating

7.2
Rate 25 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1622 In the Crime genre  136 In the Thriller genre  298 In the Drama genre  732 In films of USA  984 In films of 2026  43
Updated 3 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Crime 101 - Trailer 2
Crime 101 Trailer 2
Crime 101 - Trailer
Crime 101 Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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