Poster of Carevna-lyagushka 2
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Carevna-lyagushka 2

Carevna-lyagushka 2

Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 March 2026
Release date
5 March 2026 Russia
Production Nashe Kino
Also known as
Tsarevna-lyagushka 2, Konn tsaaritütar 2, Царевна-лягушка 2
Director
Alexander Amirov
Cast
Aleksandr Metelkin
Nikita Kologrivyy
Valentina Lyapina
Roman Kurtsyn
Viktor Loginov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Film Reviews
Stills
