1 poster
Films
Films
Nesvyataya Valentina
Nesvyataya Valentina
Nesvyataya Valentina
Romantic
Comedy
Nesvyataya Valentina
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Production
Phoenix Cinema
Also known as
Nesvyataya Valentina, Несвятая Валентина
Director
Andrey Panteleev
Cast
Anastasiya Krasovskaya
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Tina Stojilkovic
Elizaveta Shakira
Elena Valyushkina
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Nesvyataya Valentina
6.7
Olen
(2025)
7.6
Svodish s uma
(2025)
7.8
Frau
(2023)
5.0
Lavstori
(2022)
7.0
Strana Sasha
(2022)
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Baltika
15:35
from 560 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
16:45
from 670 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Tomorrow
from 250 ₽
6 February
from 250 ₽
7 February
from 300 ₽
8 February
from 300 ₽
9 February
from 250 ₽
10 February
from 210 ₽
11 February
from 250 ₽
All cinemas
Film Trailers
All trailers
Nesvyataya Valentina
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Baltika
Shodnenskaya
2D
15:35
from 560 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
16:45
from 670 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
14:25
from 570 ₽
18:25
from 670 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
