Nesvyataya Valentina - trailer
Nesvyataya Valentina  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Production Phoenix Cinema
Also known as
Nesvyataya Valentina, Несвятая Валентина
Director
Andrey Panteleev
Andrey Panteleev
Cast
Anastasiya Krasovskaya
Anastasiya Krasovskaya
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Tina Stojilkovic
Tina Stojilkovic
Elizaveta Shakira
Elizaveta Shakira
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina
Cast and Crew
Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes and Tickets
Baltika
15:35 from 560 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
16:45 from 670 ₽

Film Trailers All trailers
Nesvyataya Valentina - trailer
Nesvyataya Valentina Trailer
Stills

«Nesvyataya Valentina» now playing

Baltika
Shodnenskaya
2D
15:35 from 560 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
16:45 from 670 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
14:25 from 570 ₽ 18:25 from 670 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
