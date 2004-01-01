Cast
Eirini Inglesi
Ms. Kardaki
Evelina Papoulia
Marion Gibson
Apostolis Totsikas
Nikolas
Elizaveta Kuznetsova
Olga
Cast and Crew
Writer
Ioanna Karystiani
Composer
Stamatis Spanoudakis
Film details
Country
Greece / USA / France
Runtime
2 hours 8 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
1 January 2004
Release date
|14 September 2004
|Russia
|
|16+
|29 September 2005
|Australia
|
|
|22 October 2004
|Greece
|
|
|14 September 2004
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|23 June 2006
|Lithuania
|
|
|14 October 2005
|Turkey
|
|
|1 January 2004
|USA
|
|
|14 September 2004
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$5,006,952
Production
Cappa Defina Productions, K.G. Productions, Alco Films
Also known as
Nyfes, Brides, Gelinler, Les mariées, Menyasszonyok, Miresele, Noivas, Novias, Nuotakos, Panny młode, Νύφες, Булки, Невесты, 新娘