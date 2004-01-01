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Poster of Nyfes
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Nyfes
7.8

Nyfes

, 2004
Nyfes
Greece, USA, France / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Nyfes
7.8

Cast

Damian Lewis
Damian Lewis
Norman Harris
Viktoria Haralabidou
Niki Douka
Andréa Ferréol
Andréa Ferréol
Emine
Evi Saoulidou
Haro
Dimitris Katalifos
Captain
Eirini Inglesi
Ms. Kardaki
Evelina Papoulia
Marion Gibson
Steven Berkoff
Steven Berkoff
Karabulat
Apostolis Totsikas
Nikolas
Elizaveta Kuznetsova
Olga
Director Pantelis Voulgaris
Writer Ioanna Karystiani
Composer Stamatis Spanoudakis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Greece / USA / France
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 1 January 2004
Release date
14 September 2004 Russia 16+
29 September 2005 Australia
22 October 2004 Greece
14 September 2004 Kazakhstan
23 June 2006 Lithuania
14 October 2005 Turkey
1 January 2004 USA
14 September 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $5,006,952
Production Cappa Defina Productions, K.G. Productions, Alco Films
Also known as
Nyfes, Brides, Gelinler, Les mariées, Menyasszonyok, Miresele, Noivas, Novias, Nuotakos, Panny młode, Νύφες, Булки, Невесты, 新娘

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb

Quotes

Norman Harris Where are you from?
Niki Douka I am from a place I will never see again.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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