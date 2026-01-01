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Poster of The Europeans
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Europeans
6.1

The Europeans

, 1979
The Europeans
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Europeans
6.1

Synopsis

It's the fall of 1850, a few miles outside Boston. The household of the dour Mr. Wentworth receives two unannounced visitors from Europe, Eugenia and Felix, the daughter and son of his half sister. Gertrude, one of Wentworth's two...

Cast

Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Eugenia Young
Robin Ellis
Robert Acton
Wesley Addy
Mr. Wentworth
Tim Choate
Clifford
Lisa Eichhorn
Gertrude
Kristin Griffith
Lizzie Acton
Nancy New
Charlotte
Norman Snow
Mr. Brand
Helen Stenborg
Mrs. Acton
Tim Woodward
Felix Young
Director James Ivory
Writer Henry James, Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
Composer Richard Robbins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 1 May 1979
Release date
1 May 1979 Denmark 15
1 May 1979 Finland K-12
1 May 1979 France
8 October 1979 USA PG
Production Merchant Ivory Productions
Also known as
The Europeans, Los europeos, Os Europeus, Die Europäer, Eurooppalaiset, Europæerne, Európaiak, Européerna, Europeerne, Europejczycy, Europenii, Europljani, Gli europei, Les Européens, Oi evropaioi, Европейците, Европейцы, ヨーロピアンズ

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb

Quotes

Felix Young I've been a loose fish, I've been a fiddler, a painter... an actor. I've been a Bohemian, but in Bohemia, I always passed for a gentleman.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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