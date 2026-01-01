I've been a loose fish, I've been a fiddler, a painter... an actor. I've been a Bohemian, but in Bohemia, I always passed for a gentleman.

Felix Young I've been a loose fish, I've been a fiddler, a painter... an actor. I've been a Bohemian, but in Bohemia, I always passed for a gentleman.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.