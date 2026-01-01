It's the fall of 1850, a few miles outside Boston. The household of the dour Mr. Wentworth receives two unannounced visitors from Europe, Eugenia and Felix, the daughter and son of his half sister. Gertrude, one of Wentworth's two...
The Europeans, Los europeos, Os Europeus, Die Europäer, Eurooppalaiset, Europæerne, Európaiak, Européerna, Europeerne, Europejczycy, Europenii, Europljani, Gli europei, Les Européens, Oi evropaioi, Европейците, Европейцы, ヨーロピアンズ
Film rating
6.1
Rate10 votes
6.1IMDb
Quotes
Felix YoungI've been a loose fish, I've been a fiddler, a painter... an actor. I've been a Bohemian, but in Bohemia, I always passed for a gentleman.
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