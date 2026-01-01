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Poster of Being There
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Being There
7.9

Being There

, 1979
Being There
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Being There
7.9

Synopsis

A simple, sheltered gardener becomes an unlikely trusted advisor to a powerful businessman and an insider in Washington politics.

Cast

Peter Sellers
Peter Sellers
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Melvyn Douglas
Melvyn Douglas
Jack Warden
Jack Warden
Richard A. Dysart
Richard Basehart
Director Hal Ashby
Writer Jerzy Kosinski
Composer Johnny Mandel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 19 December 1979
Release date
19 December 1979 Russia 16+
8 July 1980 Argentina
10 August 1981 Brazil
12 September 1980 Finland
9 May 1980 France
20 December 1979 Great Britain
19 February 1981 Hungary 12
3 March 2025 Iceland Allowed
15 August 1980 Ireland
15 October 1980 Italy
31 January 1981 Japan G
19 December 1979 Kazakhstan 16+
30 July 1980 Mexico
2 October 1980 Netherlands
24 October 1980 Portugal
19 December 1979 Sweden 15
19 December 1979 USA
19 December 1979 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $30,180,155
Production BSB, CIP, Lorimar Film Entertainment
Also known as
Being There, Desde el jardín, Будучи там, Bienvenue Mister Chance, Bol som pri tom, Un jardinero con suerte, Välkommen Mr. Chance!, Velkommen, Mr. Chance, Willkommen, Mr. Chance, Bem-Vindo, Mr. Chance, Bienvenido Mr. Chance, Bog'bon, Buvimas ten, Byl jsem pri tom, Chance, Chansu, Dobro došli, gospodine Chance, Dobrodosli, gospod Chance, Fiind acolo, Isten hozta, Mr..., Merhaba Dünya, Mr. Chance, Muito Além do Jardim, Oltre il giardino, Orada olmaq, Tervetuloa, Mr. Chance!, Un gradinar face cariera, Welkom Mister Chance, Wystarczy być, Να είσαι εκεί, κύριε Τσανς, Добро дошли, господине Ченс, Коли я буду там, Онда бола тұра, Присъствие, Садовник, Эффект присутствия, 찬스, チャンス, 無為而治

Film rating

7.9
Rate 15 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

[With other poor black seniors, watching Chance on TV]
Louise It's for sure a white man's world in America. Look here: I raised that boy since he was the size of a piss-ant. And I'll say right now, he never learned to read and write. No, sir. Had no brains at all. Was stuffed with rice pudding between th' ears. Shortchanged by the Lord, and dumb as a jackass. Look at him now! Yes, sir, all you've gotta be is white in America, to get whatever you want. Gobbledy-gook!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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