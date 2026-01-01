Being There, Desde el jardín, Будучи там, Bienvenue Mister Chance, Bol som pri tom, Un jardinero con suerte, Välkommen Mr. Chance!, Velkommen, Mr. Chance, Willkommen, Mr. Chance, Bem-Vindo, Mr. Chance, Bienvenido Mr. Chance, Bog'bon, Buvimas ten, Byl jsem pri tom, Chance, Chansu, Dobro došli, gospodine Chance, Dobrodosli, gospod Chance, Fiind acolo, Isten hozta, Mr..., Merhaba Dünya, Mr. Chance, Muito Além do Jardim, Oltre il giardino, Orada olmaq, Tervetuloa, Mr. Chance!, Un gradinar face cariera, Welkom Mister Chance, Wystarczy być, Να είσαι εκεί, κύριε Τσανς, Добро дошли, господине Ченс, Коли я буду там, Онда бола тұра, Присъствие, Садовник, Эффект присутствия, 찬스, チャンス, 無為而治
[With other poor black seniors, watching Chance on TV]
LouiseIt's for sure a white man's world in America. Look here: I raised that boy since he was the size of a piss-ant. And I'll say right now, he never learned to read and write. No, sir. Had no brains at all. Was stuffed with rice pudding between th' ears. Shortchanged by the Lord, and dumb as a jackass. Look at him now! Yes, sir, all you've gotta be is white in America, to get whatever you want. Gobbledy-gook!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.