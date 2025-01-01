Меню
Все фильмы-номинанты «Кинофестиваль в Торонто» в 2012 году

Место проведения Канада
Дата проведения 6 сентября 2012 - 16 сентября 2012
Лучший канадский художественный фильм
И все же Лоранс 7.0
И все же Лоранс Laurence Anyways
Ксавье Долан "For its breathless cinematic energy and its entirely new love story, the jury felt honoured to watch such unfettered genius at play."
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Лучший канадский первый художественный фильм
Blackbird Blackbird
Jason Buxton Tied with Antiviral (2012). -"For its authenticity and clear-eyed social conscience"
Победитель
Антивирус 5.6
Антивирус Antiviral
Брэндон Кроненберг Tied with Blackbird (2012). -"For its ambitious commentary and visual sophistication."
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Премия "Открытие"
Detroit Unleaded Detroit Unleaded
Rola Nashef
Победитель
Все номинанты
Tower Tower
Kazik Radwanski
Миллион для чайников 6.2
Миллион для чайников The Brass Teapot
Рамаа Мосли
Смотреть трейлер
The Land of Eb The Land of Eb
Andrew Williamson
Белоснежка 7.4
Белоснежка Blancanieves
Пабло Бергер
Смотреть трейлер
Our Little Differences Die feinen Unterschiede
Sylvie Michel
Out in the Dark Out in the Dark
Michael Mayer
Nights with Théodore 5.9
Nights with Théodore Je suis une ville endormie
Себастьен Бетбедер
Satellite Boy 6.6
Satellite Boy
Катриона МакКензи
The Interval L'intervallo
Леонардо Ди Костанцо
The Deflowering of Eva van End De ontmaagding van Eva van End
Мишель Тен Хорн
Janeane from Des Moines Janeane from Des Moines
Grace Lee
Wasteland Wasteland
Роуэн Этейл
Krivina Krivina
Игор Дриляча
Burn It Up, Djassa Le djassa a pris feu
Lonesome Solo
Девочка по вызову 6.3
Девочка по вызову Call Girl
Микаэль Марсимаин
Ешь Спи Умри 6.3
Ешь Спи Умри Äta sova dö
Габриэла Пихлер
7 ящиков 6.7
7 ящиков 7 cajas
Хуан Карлос Манеглиа
Смотреть трейлер
Picture Day Picture Day
Кейт Майлз Мелвилл
The Towrope La sirga
William Vega
The Color of the Chameleon Cvetat na hameleona
Emil Christov
Клип 6.2
Клип Klip
Майя Милош
Смотреть трейлер
По грибы 6.8
По грибы Seenelkäik
Тоомас Хуссар
Парень, который питался птичьим кормом 6.1
Парень, который питался птичьим кормом To agori troei to fagito tou pouliou
Экторас Лигизос
Смотреть трейлер
Fill the Void Lemale et ha'halal
Рама Бурштейн
Blackbird Blackbird
Jason Buxton
Августина 6.1
Августина Augustine
Алис Винокур
Международная премия критиков (FIPRESCI) / Открытие
Девочка по вызову 6.3
Девочка по вызову Call Girl
Микаэль Марсимаин "With an intense sense of cinema reminiscent of the American thrillers of the 1970s, Mikael Marcimain's debut feature achieves a portrait of an obscure world involving women's rights and political corruption. Marcimain deals with his sensitive subject with immense ease and craftsmanship. Because of these accomplishments the FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Discovery programme goes to Mikael Marcimain's Call Girl."
Победитель
Международная премия критиков (FIPRESCI) / Специальные представления
В доме 7.3
В доме Dans la maison / In the House
Франсуа Озон "For achieving an exquisitely crafted entertainment that blurs the distinction between the storyteller and the story told, and that assuages with playful complexity the tragedies of life with the consolations of art."
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Приз зрительских симпатий / Документальный фильм
Артефакт 7.9
Артефакт Artifact
Джаред Лето
Победитель
Все номинанты
A World Not Ours Alam laysa lana
Mahdi Fleifel
Убойные серферы 6.4
Убойные серферы Storm Surfers 3D
Кристофер Нелиус, Джастин МакМиллан
Смотреть трейлер
Революция 7.5
Революция Revolution
Роб Стюарт
Убойные серферы 6.4
Убойные серферы Storm Surfers 3D
Кристофер Нелиус, Джастин МакМиллан
Смотреть трейлер
Приз зрительских симпатий / Полуночное безумие
Семь психопатов 7.2
Семь психопатов Seven Psychopaths
Мартин МакДона
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Все номинанты
Залив 5.7
Залив The Bay
Барри Левинсон
Смотреть трейлер
Джон умирает в конце 6.4
Джон умирает в конце John Dies at the End
Дон Коскарелли
Смотреть трейлер
Приз зрительских симпатий
Мой парень - псих 7.6
Мой парень - псих The Silver Linings Playbook
Дэвид О. Расселл
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Все номинанты
Операция "Арго" 7.7
Операция "Арго" Argo
Бен Аффлек
Смотреть трейлер
Зайтун 6.6
Зайтун Zaytoun
Эран Риклис
Смотреть трейлер
Премия NETPAC
The Land of Hope Kibô no kuni
Сион Соно "For its subtle, complex and artful account of the social and political aspects of a national trauma that ends in hope and love, the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival NETPAC Award for best feature film is given to The Land of Hope by Sion Sono."
Победитель
Премия РБК для начинающих кинематографистов
Seconds Seconds
Джордан Каннинг
Победитель
Все номинанты
My Last Cigarette with... My Last Cigarette with...
Kaz Cai
The Arrival Hour The Arrival Hour
Нимиша Мукерджи
Dec 32 Dec 32
Джонни Ма
January January
Cameron Labine
Премия "Короткие кадры" / Лучший канадский фильм
Keep a Modest Head Ne crâne pas sois modeste
deco dawson "For the winner of this year's best short, we chose a film that expands the boundaries of documentary, one that perfectly reflects its surreal subject."
Победитель
Все номинанты
Trotteur Trotteur
Френсис Леклерк, Arnaud Brisebois
Trotteur Trotteur
Френсис Леклерк, Arnaud Brisebois
Премия "Короткие кадры" - Почетная награда / Лучший канадский фильм
Crackin' Down Hard Crackin' Down Hard
Mike Clattenburg "For its unpredictable zaniness."
Победитель
Премия RBC начинающему кинорежиссеру — почетная награда
Dec 32 Dec 32
Джонни Ма
Победитель
Премия RBC начинающему кинорежиссеру - фаворит фанатов
The Arrival Hour The Arrival Hour
Нимиша Мукерджи
Победитель
