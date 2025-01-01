Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Кинофестиваль в Торонто События Кинофестиваль в Торонто 2011

Все фильмы-номинанты «Кинофестиваль в Торонто» в 2011 году

Место проведения Канада
Дата проведения 8 сентября 2011 - 18 сентября 2011
Лучший канадский художественный фильм
Господин Лазар 7.5
Господин Лазар Monsieur Lazhar
Филипп Фалардо "Very rarely does a film come along that does everything perfectly. At the end of this movie, my jury members looked at each other, with tears in our eyes. We came to a unanimous decision : the City Of Toronto Award for Best Canadian Feature goes to a film that explores loss, exile, and the truths we tell our children: Philippe Falardeau's Monsieur Lazhar."
Победитель
Лучший канадский первый художественный фильм
Citizen Gangster Edwin Boyd
Нэйтан Морландо "The SKYY Vodka Award for Best First Canadian Feature goes to a film that sets a tone, stays with it, and shows you what it is to be a soldier returning from war only to find that the world has no place for you. This is a film that puts a human face on a Canadian myth."
Победитель
Международная премия критиков (FIPRESCI) / Открытие
5.4
Авалон Avalon
Аксель Петерсен "An assured, darkly humorous portrait of an affluent class in hedonistic self-denial, Avalon marks the arrival of a promising new voice in Swedish filmmaking."
Победитель
Международная премия критиков (FIPRESCI) / Специальные представления
The First Man Le premier homme
Джанни Амелио "Gianni Amelio's realization of an unfinished Albert Camus novel explores the legacy of colonialism with the tenderness of a memoir and the unflinching gaze of a war reporter."
Победитель
Приз зрительских симпатий / Документальный фильм
The Island President The Island President
Джон Шенк
Победитель
The Island President The Island President
Richard Berge, Бонни Коэн
Победитель
Все номинанты
Pearl Jam Twenty Pearl Jam Twenty
Кэмерон Кроу
First Position First Position
Bess Kargman
Приз зрительских симпатий / Полуночное безумие
Рейд 7.6
Рейд Serbuan maut
Гарет Эванс
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Все номинанты
Тебе конец! 6.8
Тебе конец! You're Next
Адам Вингард
Смотреть трейлер
Боже, благослови Америку! 7.3
Боже, благослови Америку! God Bless America
Бобкэт Голдтуэйт
Смотреть трейлер
Приз зрительских симпатий
Where Do We Go Now? Et maintenant on va où?
Надин Лабаки
Победитель
Все номинанты
Развод Надера и Симин 8.1
Развод Надера и Симин Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Асгар Фархади
Смотреть трейлер
Папаша 6.7
Папаша Starbuck
Кен Скотт
Смотреть трейлер
Премия "Видение"
Все номинанты
This Side of Resurrection Deste Lado da Ressurreição
Хоаким Сапиньо
Лучший канадский полнометражный фильм - специальная оценка жюри
Их первая ночь 4.8
Их первая ночь Nuit #1
Энн Эмон "Anne Emond's Nuit #1 was simple and raw. It reminded us of the power of two actors with incredible chemistry, a courageous filmmaker, and a dingy apartment. We can't wait for Nuit #2."
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Премия РБК для начинающих кинематографистов
Next of Kin Next of Kin
Kara Blake
Победитель
Все номинанты
My First Movie My First Movie
Gab Taraboulsy
Ester & Lejb Ester & Lejb
Sean Wainsteim
Saturday Night Saturday Night
Kaveh Nabatian
The Revenge Plot The Revenge Plot
Джаред Рааб
Премия "Короткие кадры" / Лучший канадский фильм
Doubles with Slight Pepper Doubles with Slight Pepper
Ian Harnarine "Through the humble but moving story of a family in crisis, this film expresses truths that resonate in Canada and around the world. It is the debut of an exciting new voice from whom we hope to see a great deal more."
Победитель
Все номинанты
The Red Virgin The Red Virgin
Шейла Пай
Waning Waning
Gina Hara
Премия "Короткие кадры" - Почетная награда / Лучший канадский фильм
No Words Came Down No Words Came Down
Lisa Pham Flowers, Ryan Flowers
Победитель
Of Events D'aléas
Mathieu Tremblay
Победитель
Премия RBC начинающему кинорежиссеру — почетная награда
My First Movie My First Movie
Gab Taraboulsy
Победитель
Премия RBC начинающему кинорежиссеру - фаворит фанатов
The Revenge Plot The Revenge Plot
Джаред Рааб
Победитель
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Оскар
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Оскар
Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Всего одна серия — и вы пропали: 5 шикарных экранизаций, которые превращают ночь в бессонный марафон
«Долгая прогулка» могла и дальше пылиться на полке: Кинг сделал так, что у студии не осталось выбора — вот его главное условие
«После каждой серии ждать следующую неделю будет невыносимо»: выход ленты с Козловским откладывали 2 года, но наконец-то известна дата премьеры
Это вам не Львенок и Черепаха: 10 реально жутких мультфильмов СССР — даже взрослым становится некомфортно
«Есть только миг» и зрительский рейтинг: россияне назвали 10 фильмов СССР с самой крутой музыкой — песню про 5 минут здесь не ищите
Что с сюжетом? Логика живая? У нового «Истребителя демонов» лишь одна серьезная проблема — и продолжения аниме ее уже не исправят
«Где "Звездные войны"?»: у «Мандалорец и Грогу» серьезная проблема, и боевик не спасут ни одни пересъемки
Скучали по Неду Старку? Шон Бин наконец-то возвращается в фэнтези — делайте ставки, как он умрет
5 главных красоток «Ван-Пис» доказывают, что это аниме — точно не для детей: «народный» рейтинг фанатов возглавила даже не Нико
Этой серией «Друзей» гордились создатели, но ее пришлось почти полностью вырезать: из-за трагедии стала провокационной
Гарри, у нас отмена: звезду фильмов о Поттере официально «вырезали» из франшизы — виной всему скандал 18+
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше