Kinoafisha Film festivals Toronto International Film Festival Events Toronto International Film Festival 2012

All nominated films "Toronto International Film Festival" in 2012

Date 6 September 2012 - 16 September 2012
Best Canadian Feature Film
Laurence Anyways 7.0
Laurence Anyways
Xavier Dolan "For its breathless cinematic energy and its entirely new love story, the jury felt honoured to watch such unfettered genius at play."
Winner
Best Canadian First Feature Film
Antiviral 5.6
Antiviral
Brandon Cronenberg Tied with Blackbird (2012). -"For its ambitious commentary and visual sophistication."
Winner
Watch trailer
Blackbird Blackbird
Jason Buxton Tied with Antiviral (2012). -"For its authenticity and clear-eyed social conscience"
Winner
Discovery Award
Detroit Unleaded Detroit Unleaded
Rola Nashef
Winner
All nominees
The Brass Teapot 6.2
The Brass Teapot
Ramaa Mosley
The Land of Eb The Land of Eb
Andrew Williamson
Snow White 7.4
Snow White Blancanieves
Pablo Berger
Our Little Differences Die feinen Unterschiede
Sylvie Michel
Out in the Dark Out in the Dark
Michael Mayer
Nights with Théodore 5.9
Nights with Théodore Je suis une ville endormie
Sébastien Betbeder
Satellite Boy 6.6
Satellite Boy
Catriona McKenzie
The Interval L'intervallo
Leonardo Di Costanzo
The Deflowering of Eva van End De ontmaagding van Eva van End
Michiel ten Horn
Wasteland Wasteland
Rowan Athale
Krivina Krivina
Igor Drilyacha
Burn It Up, Djassa Le djassa a pris feu
Lonesome Solo
Call Girl 6.3
Call Girl
Mikael Marcimain
Eat Sleep Die 6.3
Eat Sleep Die Äta sova dö
Gabriela Pichler
7 Boxes 6.7
7 Boxes 7 cajas
Juan Carlos Maneglia
Picture Day Picture Day
Kate Melville
The Towrope La sirga
William Vega
The Color of the Chameleon Cvetat na hameleona
Emil Christov
Clip 6.2
Clip Klip
Maja Milos
Mushrooming 6.8
Mushrooming Seenelkäik
Toomas Hussar
Boy Eating the Bird's Food 6.1
Boy Eating the Bird's Food To agori troei to fagito tou pouliou
Ektoras Ligizos
Fill the Void Lemale et ha'halal
Rama Burshteyn
Tower Tower
Kazik Radwanski
Janeane from Des Moines Janeane from Des Moines
Grace Lee
Blackbird Blackbird
Jason Buxton
Augustine 6.1
Augustine
Alice Winocour
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Discovery
Call Girl 6.3
Call Girl
Mikael Marcimain "With an intense sense of cinema reminiscent of the American thrillers of the 1970s, Mikael Marcimain's debut feature achieves a portrait of an obscure world involving women's rights and political corruption. Marcimain deals with his sensitive subject with immense ease and craftsmanship. Because of these accomplishments the FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Discovery programme goes to Mikael Marcimain's Call Girl."
Winner
International Critics' Award (FIPRESCI) / Special Presentations
In the House 7.3
In the House Dans la maison / In the House
Francois Ozon "For achieving an exquisitely crafted entertainment that blurs the distinction between the storyteller and the story told, and that assuages with playful complexity the tragedies of life with the consolations of art."
Winner
People's Choice Award / Documentary
Artifact 7.9
Artifact
Jared Leto
Winner
All nominees
Storm Surfers 3D 6.4
Storm Surfers 3D
Christopher Nelius, Justin McMillan
A World Not Ours Alam laysa lana
Mahdi Fleifel
Storm Surfers 3D 6.4
Storm Surfers 3D
Christopher Nelius, Justin McMillan
Revolution 7.5
Revolution
Rob Stewart
People's Choice Award / Midnight Madness
Seven Psychopaths 7.2
Seven Psychopaths
Martin McDonagh
Winner
All nominees
John Dies at the End 6.4
John Dies at the End
Don Coscarelli
The Bay 5.7
The Bay
Barry Levinson
People's Choice Award
Silver Linings Playbook 7.6
Silver Linings Playbook The Silver Linings Playbook
David O. Russell
Winner
All nominees
Argo 7.7
Argo
Ben Affleck
Zaytoun 6.6
Zaytoun
Eran Riklis
NETPAC Award
The Land of Hope Kibô no kuni
Sion Sono "For its subtle, complex and artful account of the social and political aspects of a national trauma that ends in hope and love, the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival NETPAC Award for best feature film is given to The Land of Hope by Sion Sono."
Winner
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award
Seconds Seconds
Jordan Canning
Winner
All nominees
The Arrival Hour The Arrival Hour
Nimisha Mukerji
Dec 32 Dec 32
Johnny Ma
January January
Cameron Labine
My Last Cigarette with... My Last Cigarette with...
Kaz Cai
Short Cuts Award / Best Canadian Film
Keep a Modest Head Ne crâne pas sois modeste
deco dawson "For the winner of this year's best short, we chose a film that expands the boundaries of documentary, one that perfectly reflects its surreal subject."
Winner
All nominees
Trotteur Trotteur
Francis Leclerc, Arnaud Brisebois
Trotteur
Francis Leclerc, Arnaud Brisebois
Short Cuts Award - Honorable Mention / Best Canadian Film
Crackin' Down Hard Crackin' Down Hard
Mike Clattenburg "For its unpredictable zaniness."
Winner
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award - Honorable Mention
Dec 32 Dec 32
Johnny Ma
Winner
RBC Emerging Filmmaker Award - Fan Favorite
The Arrival Hour The Arrival Hour
Nimisha Mukerji
Winner
