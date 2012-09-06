Mikael Marcimain "With an intense sense of cinema reminiscent of the American thrillers of the 1970s, Mikael Marcimain's debut feature achieves a portrait of an obscure world involving women's rights and political corruption. Marcimain deals with his sensitive subject with immense ease and craftsmanship. Because of these accomplishments the FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Discovery programme goes to Mikael Marcimain's Call Girl."
Francois Ozon "For achieving an exquisitely crafted entertainment that blurs the distinction between the storyteller and the story told, and that assuages with playful complexity the tragedies of life with the consolations of art."
Sion Sono "For its subtle, complex and artful account of the social and political aspects of a national trauma that ends in hope and love, the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival NETPAC Award for best feature film is given to The Land of Hope by Sion Sono."