Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Кинофестивали Кинофестиваль в Торонто События Кинофестиваль в Торонто 2010

Все фильмы-номинанты «Кинофестиваль в Торонто» в 2010 году

Место проведения Канада
Дата проведения 9 сентября 2010 - 19 сентября 2010
Лучший канадский художественный фильм
Пожары 8.2
Пожары Incendies
Дени Вильнев For its masterful telling of a complex story which spans cultures, continents, and generations.
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Лучший канадский первый художественный фильм
The High Cost of Living The High Cost of Living
Дебора Чоу maintains a compelling realism with a strong sense of emotional power. Eliciting inspiring performances from her perfect cast, and with a keen eye for subtle detail, Chow demonstrates exceptional maturity in this superbly directed debut feature
Победитель
Премия "Открытие" / Лучший фильм
Все номинанты
Zefir Zefir
Belma Bas
Soul of Sand Pairon Talle
Sidharth Srinivasan
October Octubre
Daniel Vega Vidal, Diego Vega Vidal
October Octubre
Daniel Vega Vidal, Diego Vega Vidal
Международная премия критиков (FIPRESCI) / Открытие
Хороший мальчик 7.2
Хороший мальчик Beautiful Boy
Шоун Ку This film shows its audience that in a world of chaos and insanity, humanity is the only key to life.
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Международная премия критиков (FIPRESCI) / Специальные представления
Ив Сен Лоран: Сумасшедшая любовь 6.8
Ив Сен Лоран: Сумасшедшая любовь L'amour fou
Пьер Торретон This film portrays the poignant, emotional and cinematic expression of the life and times of an internationally renowned artist, exploring his stark loneliness and artistic overtones
Победитель
Приз зрительских симпатий / Документальный фильм
Force of Nature Force of Nature
Стурла Гуннарссон
Победитель
Все номинанты
Nostalgia for the Light Nostalgia de la luz
Патрисио Гусман
Приз зрительских симпатий / Полуночное безумие
Земля вампиров 6.9
Земля вампиров Stake Land
Джим Микл
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Все номинанты
Fubar: Balls to the Wall Fubar II
Майкл Даус
Приз зрительских симпатий
Король говорит! 8.0
Король говорит! The King's Speech
Том Хупер
Победитель
Смотреть трейлер
Все номинанты
The First Grader The First Grader
Джастин Чадвик
Премия РБК для начинающих кинематографистов
Hot Water Hot Water
Jane Tattersall
Победитель
Премия "Короткие кадры" / Лучший канадский фильм
Les fleurs de l'âge Les fleurs de l'âge
Vincent Biron "Director Vincent Biron manages to take a moment of an ordinary childhood summer and render unforgettable art from it. This gem of a film captured the jury's hearts with its quiet, poignant, but also vivid and wonderfully sympathetic portrayal of 'a day in the life' of several children on the cusp of small but revelatory experiences of teenage life."
Победитель
Премия RBC начинающему кинорежиссеру — почетная награда
Swallowed Swallowed
Стивен Данн
Победитель
Премия RBC начинающему кинорежиссеру - фаворит фанатов
Swallowed Swallowed
Стивен Данн
Победитель
Премия в области современного мирового кино / Лучший фильм
Все номинанты
Matariki Matariki
Michael Bennett
Год проведения
Номинации

Другие награды и фестивали

Оскар
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Оскар
Каннский кинофестиваль
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Каннский кинофестиваль
Золотой глобус
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Золотой глобус
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Прайм-таймовая премия «Эмми»
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA - премия Британской киноакадемии
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Венецианский кинофестиваль
Золотая малина
Razzie
1981-2025
Золотая малина
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Кино и ТВ награды MTV
Сандэнс
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Сандэнс
Послание к Человеку
1993-2025
Послание к Человеку
Берлинале
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Берлинале
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Сочинский Международный Кинофестиваль и Кинопремия (SIFFA)
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Премия Гильдии киноактеров США
КиноБраво
2024-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Кинофестиваль Кинотавр
ММКФ
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
ММКФ
Окно в Европу
1993-2025
Окно в Европу
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Таллинский кинофестиваль «Тёмные ночи» (PÖFF)
Полуэльфы, полуорки, а что насчет полугномов? Во «Властелине колец» обнаружили между строк странных персонажей
«Долгая прогулка» могла и дальше пылиться на полке: Кинг сделал так, что у студии не осталось выбора — вот его главное условие
«После каждой серии ждать следующую неделю будет невыносимо»: выход ленты с Козловским откладывали 2 года, но наконец-то известна дата премьеры
«Где "Звездные войны"?»: у «Мандалорец и Грогу» серьезная проблема, и боевик не спасут ни одни пересъемки
«Есть только миг» и зрительский рейтинг: россияне назвали 10 фильмов СССР с самой крутой музыкой — песню про 5 минут здесь не ищите
Скучали по Неду Старку? Шон Бин наконец-то возвращается в фэнтези — делайте ставки, как он умрет
Этой серией «Друзей» гордились создатели, но ее пришлось почти полностью вырезать: из-за трагедии стала провокационной
«Это было поверхностно»: почему Броснан стыдится своего Бонда — а Крейг превратил это в преимущество
Что с сюжетом? Логика живая? У нового «Истребителя демонов» лишь одна серьезная проблема — и продолжения аниме ее уже не исправят
Обожаете сериалы про маньяков? Netflix готовит вам крутой подарок на Хэллоуин — фанаты «Истории Джеффри Даммера» оценят
У «Заклятия» всего 4 номерных части, но фильмов в киновселенной — ровно 10: объясняем хронологию главной хоррор-франшизы XXI века
На этой веб-странице используются файлы cookie. Продолжив открывать страницы сайта, Вы соглашаетесь с использованием файлов cookie. Узнать больше