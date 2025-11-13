Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Comedy

Rating of the best films in the Comedy genre

Forrest Gump 8.7
1 Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1994, USA
The Intouchables 8.7
2 The Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography 2011, France
The Lion King 8.7
3 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
Back to the Future 8.6
4 Back to the Future
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 1985, USA
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
5 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
Gentlemen of Fortune 8.5
6 Gentlemen of Fortune
Crime, Comedy 1971, USSR
The Great Dictator 8.4
7 The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy 1940, USA
Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future 8.4
8 Ivan Vasilievich: Back to the Future
Comedy, Sci-Fi 1973, USSR
The Diamond Arm 8.4
9 The Diamond Arm
Comedy, Adventure, Crime 1968, USSR
City Lights 8.4
10 City Lights
Drama, Comedy 1931, USA
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump 8.4
11 Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White 8.3
12 SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Action, Animation, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
Catch Me If You Can 8.3
13 Catch Me If You Can
Comedy 2002, USA
Soul 8.3
14 Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
15 Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation 2001, USA
16 Safety Last!
Romantic, Comedy, Family 1923, USA
17 Modern Times
Drama, Comedy 1936, USA
18 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, USA
19 The Thin Man
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 1934, USA
20 Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy 2001, USA
Khanuma 8.3
21 Khanuma
Comedy, Musical 1978, USSR
The Twelve Chairs 8.3
22 The Twelve Chairs
Comedy, Detective 1976, USSR
23 Love and Pigeons
Comedy, Romantic 1984, USSR
An Ordinary Miracle 8.3
24 An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
25 Groundhog Day
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
Office Romance 8.3
26 Office Romance
Romantic, Comedy 1977, USSR
Zootopia 8.2
27 Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
28 The Circus
Comedy 1928, USA
29 My Man Godfrey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1936, USA
Ratatouille 8.2
30 Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
31 Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 8.2
32 Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2024, USA
The Pursuit of Happyness 8.2
33 The Pursuit of Happyness
Comedy, Drama 2006, USA
Knives Out 8.2
34 Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
35 Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 1992, USA
36 A Night at the Opera
Comedy 1935, USA
37 Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
38 The Safety Match
Comedy 1954, USSR
39 Mimino
Comedy 1978, USSR
Безымянная звезда 8.1
40 Безымянная звезда
Drama, Comedy 1978, USSR
41 You Can't Take It With You
Romantic, Comedy 1938, USA
42 The Philadelphia Story
Comedy, Romantic 1940, USA
43 Walking the Streets of Moscow
Romantic, Comedy 1963, USSR
The Shop Around the Corner 8.1
44 The Shop Around the Corner
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1940, USA
45 One and Only
Comedy, Drama 2023, China
46 How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
47 Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
48 Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
I've Bought Myself a Father 8.1
49 I've Bought Myself a Father
Comedy, Family 1963, USSR
50 The Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 1944, USSR
51 Back to the Future Part III
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Western, Comedy, Action 1990, USA
Welcome, or No Trespassing 8.1
52 Welcome, or No Trespassing
Family, Comedy 1964, USSR
53 The Kid
Drama, Comedy, Family 1921, USA
The Gold Rush 8.1
54 The Gold Rush
Adventure, Romantic, Comedy, Family 1925, USA
Deadpool & Wolverine 8.0
55 Deadpool & Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Kick-Ass 8.0
56 Kick-Ass
Action, Drama, Comedy 2009, USA
57 Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family 2002, USA
Kung Fu Panda 8.0
58 Kung Fu Panda
Comedy, Animation 2008, USA
59 The Girls
Romantic, Comedy 1961, USSR
Hellboy 8.0
60 Hellboy
Comedy 2004, USA
61 Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller, Action 2003, USA
Elemental 8.0
62 Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Home Alone 8.0
63 Home Alone
Crime, Comedy, Family 1990, USA
La Dolce Vita 8.0
64 La Dolce Vita
Drama, Comedy 1959, Italy / France
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 8.0
65 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Bringing Up Baby 8.0
66 Bringing Up Baby
Comedy, Romantic 1938, USA
67 Big Fish
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Drama 2003, USA
68 The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan / USA
Duck Soup 8.0
69 Duck Soup
Musical, Comedy 1933, USA
70 How to Train Your Dragon 2
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
71 Ghostbusters
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Action 1984, USA
72 Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
Big Hero 6 8.0
73 Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family 2014, USA
74 Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service
Adventure, Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Anime 1989, Japan
Maxim Perepelitsa 7.9
75 Maxim Perepelitsa
Comedy 1955, USSR
76 Amélie
Comedy, Romantic 2001, France / Germany
Lilo & Stitch 7.9
77 Lilo & Stitch
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
Finding Nemo 7.9
78 Finding Nemo
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2003, USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
79 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure 2006, USA
Pygmalion 7.9
80 Pygmalion
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
81 The Mask
Fantasy, Crime, Comedy 1994, USA
Pay Day 7.9
82 Pay Day
Short, Comedy 1922, USA
83 Three Plus Two
Comedy 1963, USSR
84 The Hangover
Comedy 2009, USA
85 Ghost
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy 1990, USA
86 Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Cruella 7.9
87 Cruella
Comedy 2021, USA
His Girl Friday 7.9
88 His Girl Friday
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1940, USA
89 Jumanji
Family, Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama 1995, USA
90 The Princess Bride
Adventure, Comedy, Family 1987, USA
91 The Girl and the Crocodile
Comedy 1956, USSR
92 Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2007, USA
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
93 The Gay Divorcee
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1934, USA
94 Tucker and Dale vs Evil
Comedy 2009, Canada
95 Edward Scissorhands
Fairy Tale, Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1990, USA
96 Kick-Ass 2
Crime, Thriller, Action, Comedy 2013, USA / Great Britain
97 Carnival Night
Musical, Comedy 1956, USSR
Zombieland 7.8
98 Zombieland
Comedy, Horror 2009, USA
99 The Grand Budapest Hotel
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA / Germany
Encanto 7.8
100 Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, USA / Colombia
