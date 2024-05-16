Menu
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump. Trailer

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump. Trailer

Publication date: 16 May 2024
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump – Karasuno High School made it through the Miyagi prefecture preliminaries for the Harutaka Volleyball Tournament, which was crowded with strong teams, and advanced to the third round by defeating Hyogo Prefecture representative Inarizaki High School, which was considered one of the favorites for the championship. Their opponent, Nekoma High School, used to have a rivalry with Karasuno, and although their interactions with each other decreased at one point, after Hinata and the others joined the club, they once again became good friends, working out together at training camps and practice games. The battle is called the "Battle at the Garbage Dump" because of the "crow" and "cat" names in the school's name.
8.3 Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime, 2024, Japan
