Diana [Marcellus has just been sentenced to execution; Diana leaves the podium to stand at his side] Sire, Marcellus is my chosen husband. I wish to go with him.

Caligula Stand back! You're not on trial! There's no evidence against you!

Diana Then if it please you, sire, I'll provide evidence. I have no wish to live another hour in an empire ruled by *you*! You dare to call yourself a Caesar. Once the Caesars of Rome were noble, but in you, noble blood has turned to poison. You corrupt Rome with your spite and malice.

Caligula Stop! Stop it!

Diana That *you* should be Caesar, vicious, treacherous, drunk with power, an evil, insane monster posing as emperor.

Caligula STOP IT!

Diana As for me, I have found another king. I want to go with my husband into his kingdom.