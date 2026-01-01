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Poster of The Robe
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Robe
6.7

The Robe

, 1953
The Robe
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Robe
6.7

Synopsis

In the Roman province of Judea during the 1st century, Roman tribune Marcellus Gallio is ordered to crucify Jesus of Nazareth but is tormented by his guilty conscience afterwards.

Cast

Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Marcellus Gallio
Gene Simmons
Diana
Victor Mature
Demetrius
Michael Rennie
Peter
Jay Robinson
Caligula
Dean Jagger
Dean Jagger
Justus
Torin Thatcher
Sen. Gallio
Richard Boone
Pontius Pilate
Betta St. John
Miriam
Jeff Morrow
Paulus
Director Henry Koster
Writer Philip Dunne, Gina Kaus, Lloyd C. Douglas, Albert Maltz
Composer Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 16 September 1953
Release date
16 September 1953 Belgium 18
4 December 1953 France
4 December 1953 Germany
19 November 1953 Great Britain U
16 April 1954 Greece
23 April 1954 Ireland G
7 May 1954 Italy
26 December 1953 Japan G
16 July 1976 Portugal
16 September 1953 Sweden 15
16 September 1953 USA
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $36,011,093
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
The Robe, El manto sagrado, Das Gewand, La tunique, De mantel, Men jeg så ham dø, A palást, A Túnica, Den purpurröda manteln, Khergheh, La tunica, La túnica sagrada, Mantia, Näin hänen kuolevan, O Manto Sagrado, Roucho, Rúcho, Szata, Tấm Áo Choàng Của Chúa, Tunica, Tunika, Zincirli Köle, Ο χιτών, Жребият, Плащаница, 聖衣, 聖袍千秋, 圣袍千秋

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack The Robe

Quotes

Diana [Marcellus has just been sentenced to execution; Diana leaves the podium to stand at his side] Sire, Marcellus is my chosen husband. I wish to go with him.
Caligula Stand back! You're not on trial! There's no evidence against you!
Diana Then if it please you, sire, I'll provide evidence. I have no wish to live another hour in an empire ruled by *you*! You dare to call yourself a Caesar. Once the Caesars of Rome were noble, but in you, noble blood has turned to poison. You corrupt Rome with your spite and malice.
Caligula Stop! Stop it!
Diana That *you* should be Caesar, vicious, treacherous, drunk with power, an evil, insane monster posing as emperor.
Caligula STOP IT!
Diana As for me, I have found another king. I want to go with my husband into his kingdom.
Caligula Then, by the gods, you shall! Go, both of you, into your kingdom!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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