A business tycoon decides to wed a Middle Eastern princess whose customs dictate the pair must live apart for several months before marrying; even more complications settle in when the tycoon's ex-fiancée is assigned to chaperone the pair.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year1953
World premiere19 June 1953
Release date
19 June 1953
USA
Budget$1,565,000
ProductionLoew's
Also known as
Dream Wife, Du und keine andere, La femme rêvée, La mujer soñada, A Esposa Ideal, Åh, for en brud, Álmaim asszonya, De gedroomde vrouw, Drömhustrun, Hans ønskehustru, I mnisti ekpaidevetai, Ihannevaimo, La esposa ideal, La mujer que yo soñé, La sposa sognata, Quem é Meu Amor?, Rüyamdaki Kadın, Sotia ideala, Soţie de vis, Żona moich marzeń, Идеальная жена