Poster of Dream Wife
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Dream Wife

Dream Wife

Dream Wife
Synopsis

A business tycoon decides to wed a Middle Eastern princess whose customs dictate the pair must live apart for several months before marrying; even more complications settle in when the tycoon's ex-fiancée is assigned to chaperone the pair.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 19 June 1953
Release date
19 June 1953 USA
Budget $1,565,000
Production Loew's
Also known as
Dream Wife, Du und keine andere, La femme rêvée, La mujer soñada, A Esposa Ideal, Åh, for en brud, Álmaim asszonya, De gedroomde vrouw, Drömhustrun, Hans ønskehustru, I mnisti ekpaidevetai, Ihannevaimo, La esposa ideal, La mujer que yo soñé, La sposa sognata, Quem é Meu Amor?, Rüyamdaki Kadın, Sotia ideala, Soţie de vis, Żona moich marzeń, Идеальная жена
Director
Sidney Sheldon
Cast
Cary Grant
Cary Grant
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
Walter Pidgeon
Betta St. John
Eduard Franz
Cast and Crew
5.9
5.9 IMDb
Quotes
Clemson Reade We haven't been able to make a definite plan since we met.
Effie Well, we went to Vermont for two weeks.
Clemson Reade Yes. Yes, that's right. To her grandfather's farm. For two wonderful relaxing weeks in glorious Vermont.
Walter McBride Tim'll be there in September.
Clemson Reade We spent *one* day there. She had to leave to take care of the crisis in the Sahara; some of the sand was missing.
Effie Well, you stayed on.
Clemson Reade With grandfather. It wasn't the same thing.
