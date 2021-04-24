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4.7
Kinoafisha
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Onna-tachi
4.7
Onna-tachi
, 2021
Onna-tachi
Japan / Drama / 18+
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Similar
4.7
Cast
Kana Kurashina
Sahel Rosa
Yukiko Shinohara
Atsuko Takahata
Akane Tsuchiyama
Sachiko Kumagai
Director
Nobuteru Uchida
Writer
Nobuteru Uchida
Composer
Kazune Tanaka
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
24 April 2021
Release date
21 May 2021
Japan
Production
Free Stone Production
Also known as
Onna-tachi, The Women, Женщины, 女たち
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
14
votes
4.8
IMDb
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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