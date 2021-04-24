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Poster of Onna-tachi
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Onna-tachi
4.7

Onna-tachi

, 2021
Onna-tachi
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Onna-tachi
4.7

Cast

Kana Kurashina
Sahel Rosa
Yukiko Shinohara
Atsuko Takahata
Akane Tsuchiyama
Sachiko Kumagai
Director Nobuteru Uchida
Writer Nobuteru Uchida
Composer Kazune Tanaka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 24 April 2021
Release date
21 May 2021 Japan
Production Free Stone Production
Also known as
Onna-tachi, The Women, Женщины, 女たち

Film rating

4.7
Rate 14 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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