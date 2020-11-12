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Poster of Plot
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Plot
6.7

Plot

, 1972
Attentat, L'
France, Italy, East Germany / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Plot
6.7

Cast

Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant
François Darien - un intellectuel instable
Michel Piccoli
Michel Piccoli
Le colonel Kassar - le ministre de l'intérieur d'un pays du maghreb
Jean Seberg
Jean Seberg
Edith Lemoine - une infirmière gauchiste
Gian Maria Volonté
Gian Maria Volonté
Sadiel - un leader progressiste maghrebin
Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
Pierre Garcin - le responsable de l'information à l'ORTF
Michel Bouquet
Michel Bouquet
Maître Lempereur - un avocat corrompu
Bruno Cremer
Bruno Cremer
Maître Michel Vigneau - l'avocat de Sadiel
Daniel Ivernel
Antoine Acconetti - un truand
François Perrier
François Perrier
Le commissaire René Rouannet - un flic honnête
Roy Scheider
Roy Scheider
Michael Howard - uncorrespondant de la TV américaine
Director Yves Boisset
Writer Ben Barzman, Basilio Franchina, Jorge Semprún
Composer Ennio Morricone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / East Germany
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1972
World premiere 4 October 1972
Release date
2 March 1973 Denmark
16 February 1973 Finland
11 October 1972 France
13 December 1974 Germany
21 March 1974 Hungary
4 October 1972 Italy
11 April 1974 Netherlands
16 September 1974 Poland
26 March 1973 Romania
12 March 1973 Sweden
1 November 1973 Turkey
14 November 1973 USA
1 July 1973 USSR
MPAA PG
Production AMLF, Corona Filmproduktion, Sancrosiap
Also known as
L'attentat, Atentát v Paříži, Attentatet, El atentado, The French Conspiracy, Atentat, Atentát v Paríži, Atentatul, Attentaatti, Attentat!, Das Attentat, Die Affäre Sadiel - Geheimdienst als Meuchelmörder, I apopeira, L'attentato, Merénylők, O atentado, Pact met de duivel, Plot, Porwanie, Suikast, The Assassination, Tödliche Falle, Η απόπειρα, Похищение в Париже, Plot!

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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