Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Elia Kazan
Elia Kazan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elia Kazan
Elia Kazan
Elia Kazan
Date of Birth
7 September 1909
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 September 2003
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
The Last Movie Stars
(2022)
8.0
On the Waterfront
(1954)
7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
(1951)
Filmography
8
The Last Movie Stars
Documentary,
2022, USA
7.4
Love, Marilyn
Fragments: Marilyn Monroe
Documentary
2012, USA
6.3
The Last Tycoon
The Last Tycoon
Drama, Romantic
1976, USA
6.4
The Arrangement
The Arrangement
Drama
1969, USA
7.7
Anatolian Smile
America America
Adventure, Drama
1963, Turkey / USA
7.8
Splendor in the Grass
Splendor in the Grass
Drama, Romantic
1961, USA
7.3
Baby Doll
Baby Doll
Comedy, Drama
1956, USA
7.9
East of Eden
East of Eden
Drama
1955, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree