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Elia Kazan
Elia Kazan Elia Kazan
Kinoafisha Persons Elia Kazan

Elia Kazan

Elia Kazan

Date of Birth
7 September 1909
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 September 2003
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Last Movie Stars 8.0
The Last Movie Stars (2022)
On the Waterfront 8.0
On the Waterfront (1954)
A Streetcar Named Desire 7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Filmography

The Last Movie Stars 8
The Last Movie Stars
Documentary, 2022, USA
Love, Marilyn 7.4
Love, Marilyn Fragments: Marilyn Monroe
Documentary 2012, USA
The Last Tycoon 6.3
The Last Tycoon The Last Tycoon
Drama, Romantic 1976, USA
The Arrangement 6.4
The Arrangement The Arrangement
Drama 1969, USA
Anatolian Smile 7.7
Anatolian Smile America America
Adventure, Drama 1963, Turkey / USA
Splendor in the Grass 7.8
Splendor in the Grass Splendor in the Grass
Drama, Romantic 1961, USA
Baby Doll 7.3
Baby Doll Baby Doll
Comedy, Drama 1956, USA
East of Eden 7.9
East of Eden East of Eden
Drama 1955, USA
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