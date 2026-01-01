Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Silver Chalice
4.6
Kinoafisha Films The Silver Chalice
4.6

The Silver Chalice

, 1954
The Silver Chalice
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Silver Chalice
4.6

Cast

Virginia Mayo
Pier Angeli
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Jack Palance
Jack Palance
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Walter Hampden
Director Victor Saville
Writer Thomas B. Costain, Lesser Samuels
Composer Franz Waxman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 17 December 1954
Release date
1 September 1955 Austria 12
20 December 1954 USA
Budget $4,500,000
Production Victor Saville Productions
Also known as
The Silver Chalice, Der silberne Kelch, El cáliz de plata, Le calice d'argent, Basilus - Held von Rom, De zilveren beker, Gümüş Kupa, Hopeamalja, Il calice d'argento, O Cálice de Prata, O Cálice Sagrado, Potirul de argint, Silverbägaren, Sølvbægeret, Sølvkalken, Srebrny kielich, To asimenio diskopotiro, Серебряная чаша, Сребърната чаша, 銀の盃

Film rating

4.6
Rate 13 votes
4.6 IMDb

Quotes

Saint Peter [last lines, Peter is speaking about the Silver Chalice to Basil and Deborra, and he utters his lines in the tone of a heroic speech] It will be restored, but for years and for hundreds of years, it will lie in darkness; where, I know not. When it is brought out into the light again there will be great cities, and mighty bridges and towers higher than the tower of Babel. It will be a world of evil and long bitter wars. In such a world as that the little cup will look very lonely. But it may be in that age when man holds lightning in his hands, and rides the sky as Simon the Magician strove to do it will be needed more than it is needed now.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Silver Chalice

Cash McCall
Cash McCall Drama, Romantic
1960, USA
6.0
The Rack
The Rack Drama
1956, USA
6.0
Can-Can
Can-Can Romantic, Musical, Comedy
1960, USA
6.0
Somebody Up There Likes Me
Somebody Up There Likes Me Sport, Drama, Biography
1956, USA
7.0
Salome
Salome Drama, History
1953, USA
5.0
This Property Is Condemned
This Property Is Condemned Drama, Romantic
1966, USA
7.0
From the Terrace
From the Terrace Drama, Romantic
1960, USA
6.0
Harry & Son
Harry & Son Drama
1984, USA
6.0
The Blue Veil
The Blue Veil Drama
1951, USA
7.0
Message in a Bottle
Message in a Bottle Drama, Romantic
1999, USA
6.0
Absence of Malice
Absence of Malice Romantic, Drama
1981, USA
6.0
WUSA
WUSA Romantic, Drama
1970, USA
5.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more