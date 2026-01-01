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Poster of Bus Stop
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Bus Stop
6.1

Bus Stop

, 1956
Bus Stop
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Bus Stop
6.1

Synopsis

A naive but stubborn cowboy falls in love with a saloon singer and tries to take her away against her will to get married and live on his ranch in Montana.

Cast

Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Chérie
Don Murray
Beauregard 'Bo' Decker
Betty Field
Grace
Eileen Heckart
Vera
Arthur O'Connell
Virgil Blessing
Robert Bray
Carl
Hope Lange
Elma Duckworth
Hans Conried
Life Magazine Photographer
Max Showalter
Life Magazine Reporter
Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band
Themselves
Director Joshua Logan
Writer George Axelrod, William Inge
Composer Cyril J. Mockridge, Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 31 August 1956
Release date
1 January 1957 Brazil
3 February 1958 Denmark
24 October 1956 France
1 March 1957 Ireland G
31 August 1956 Netherlands 14
12 January 1957 Portugal
19 November 1960 South Korea 12
1 October 1956 Sweden 15
31 August 1956 USA
Budget $2,200,000
Worldwide Gross $929
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Marilyn Monroe Production I
Also known as
Bus Stop, Nunca fui santa, Arrêt d'autobus, Autobuska stanica, Autobusna stanica, Autobuso stotelė, Avtobusna postaja, Bushalte, Buss-stopp, Bussipysäkki, Buszmegálló, Fermata d'autobus, Nunca fui una santa, Otobüs durağı, Paragem de Autocarro, Przystanek autobusowy, Stasis leoforeiou, Statia de autobuz, Statie de autobuz, The Wrong Kind of Girl, Στάση λεωφορείου, Автобусна зупинка, Автобусната спирка, Автобусная остановка, バス停留所, 巴士站

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Beauregard 'Bo' Decker Well, I've been thinkin' about them other fellas, Cherry. And well, what I mean is, I like you the way you are, so what do I care how you got that way?
Cherie Bo!
[crying]
Cherie That's the sweetest, tenderest thing anyone ever said to me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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