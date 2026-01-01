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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Bus Stop
6.1
Bus Stop
, 1956
Bus Stop
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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6.1
Synopsis
A naive but stubborn cowboy falls in love with a saloon singer and tries to take her away against her will to get married and live on his ranch in Montana.
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Cast
Marilyn Monroe
Chérie
Don Murray
Beauregard 'Bo' Decker
Betty Field
Grace
Eileen Heckart
Vera
Arthur O'Connell
Virgil Blessing
Robert Bray
Carl
Hope Lange
Elma Duckworth
Hans Conried
Life Magazine Photographer
Max Showalter
Life Magazine Reporter
Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band
Themselves
Director
Joshua Logan
Writer
George Axelrod
,
William Inge
Composer
Cyril J. Mockridge
,
Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
1956
World premiere
31 August 1956
Release date
1 January 1957
Brazil
3 February 1958
Denmark
24 October 1956
France
1 March 1957
Ireland
G
31 August 1956
Netherlands
14
12 January 1957
Portugal
19 November 1960
South Korea
12
1 October 1956
Sweden
15
31 August 1956
USA
Budget
$2,200,000
Worldwide Gross
$929
Production
Twentieth Century Fox, Marilyn Monroe Production I
Also known as
Bus Stop, Nunca fui santa, Arrêt d'autobus, Autobuska stanica, Autobusna stanica, Autobuso stotelė, Avtobusna postaja, Bushalte, Buss-stopp, Bussipysäkki, Buszmegálló, Fermata d'autobus, Nunca fui una santa, Otobüs durağı, Paragem de Autocarro, Przystanek autobusowy, Stasis leoforeiou, Statia de autobuz, Statie de autobuz, The Wrong Kind of Girl, Στάση λεωφορείου, Автобусна зупинка, Автобусната спирка, Автобусная остановка, バス停留所, 巴士站
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Beauregard 'Bo' Decker
Well, I've been thinkin' about them other fellas, Cherry. And well, what I mean is, I like you the way you are, so what do I care how you got that way?
Cherie
Bo!
[crying]
Cherie
That's the sweetest, tenderest thing anyone ever said to me.
Showtimes
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