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Poster of Happy Tears
5.9
Happy Tears - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Happy Tears
5.9

Happy Tears

, 2009
Happy Tears
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Happy Tears
5.9
Happy Tears - Trailer
Happy Tears  Trailer

Synopsis

Two sisters return home to deal with their ailing father, only to face some surprising situations.

Cast

Demi Moore
Demi Moore
Laura
Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Jayne
Rip Torn
Joe
Ellen Barkin
Ellen Barkin
Shelly
Christian Camargo
Christian Camargo
Jackson
Billy Magnussen
Billy Magnussen
Peter Patrikios
Driver
T. Ryder Smith
Shoe Salesman
Victor Slezak
Eli Bell
Melissa Ticen
Stewardess
Julianna Conforti
Young Jayne
Director Mitchell Lichtenstein
Writer Mitchell Lichtenstein
Composer Robert Miller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 11 February 2009
Release date
11 February 2009 Russia 18+
16 October 2009 Germany
11 February 2009 Kazakhstan
16 October 2009 USA
11 February 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $22,464
Production Pierpoline Films, Susceptible, Talent Beach Productions
Also known as
Happy Tears, Lágrimas de felicidad, Dakrya haras, Lágrimas de Felicidade, Łzy szczęścia, Mit glücklichen Tränen, Mutluluk Gözyaşları, Tränen des Glücks, Слезы счастья, Сълзи от радост

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Happy Tears - Trailer
Happy Tears Trailer
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