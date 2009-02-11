Cast
T. Ryder Smith
Shoe Salesman
Julianna Conforti
Young Jayne
Cast and Crew
Director
Mitchell Lichtenstein
Writer
Mitchell Lichtenstein
Composer
Robert Miller
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
11 February 2009
Release date
|11 February 2009
|Russia
|
|18+
|16 October 2009
|Germany
|
|
|11 February 2009
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|16 October 2009
|USA
|
|
|11 February 2009
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$22,464
Production
Pierpoline Films, Susceptible, Talent Beach Productions
Also known as
Happy Tears, Lágrimas de felicidad, Dakrya haras, Lágrimas de Felicidade, Łzy szczęścia, Mit glücklichen Tränen, Mutluluk Gözyaşları, Tränen des Glücks, Слезы счастья, Сълзи от радост