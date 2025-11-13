Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Drama

Rating of the best films in the Drama genre

The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
1 The Shawshank Redemption
Drama, Thriller 1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 9.1
2 Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
The Green Mile 8.9
3 The Green Mile
Drama 1999, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Dark Knight 8.8
4 The Dark Knight
Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Action 2008, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Godfather 8.8
5 The Godfather
Drama, Thriller 1972, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Dune: Part Two 8.7
6 Dune: Part Two
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Forrest Gump 8.7
7 Forrest Gump
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1994, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
8 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Intouchables 8.7
9 The Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography 2011, France
Rate
Tickets
The Lion King 8.7
10 The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
Rate
Tickets
Oppenheimer 8.7
11 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Pulp Fiction 8.6
12 Pulp Fiction
Drama 1994, USA
Rate
Fight Club 8.6
13 Fight Club
Thriller, Action, Drama 1999, USA / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Léon: The Professional 8.6
14 Léon: The Professional
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1994, France
Rate
Watch trailer
Schindler's List 8.6
15 Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography 1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Gladiator 8.6
16 Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action 2000, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Godfather: Part II 8.6
17 The Godfather: Part II
Thriller, Drama 1974, USA
Rate
Hachi: A Dog's Tale 8.5
18 Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama 2009, USA
Rate
Young Hearts 8.5
19 Young Hearts
Drama, Family 2024, Belgium / Netherlands
Rate
Watch trailer
Бейиш-эненин таманында 8.5
20 Бейиш-эненин таманында
Drama 2024, Kyrgyzstan
Rate
Braveheart 8.5
21 Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama 1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
M 8.5
22 M
Film-Noir, Crime, Drama, Thriller 1931, Germany
Rate
Paralimpiets 8.5
23 Paralimpiets
Biography, Sport, Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Rate
Ford v Ferrari 8.5
24 Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
Rate
The Great Dictator 8.4
25 The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy 1940, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Green Book 8.4
26 Green Book
Drama 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
City Lights 8.4
27 City Lights
Drama, Comedy 1931, USA
Rate
Okhota na tigra 8.4
28 Okhota na tigra
Crime, Drama, Mystery 1980, USSR
Rate
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
29 The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
30 A Beautiful Mind
Mystery, Drama, Biography 2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Shutter Island 8.4
31 Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump 8.4
32 Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
The Prestige 8.4
33 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Look Back 8.4
34 Look Back
Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
The Departed 8.3
35 The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
Cast Away 8.3
36 Cast Away
Adventure, Drama 2000, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Titanic 8.3
37 Titanic
Romantic, Drama, Adventure 1997, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Autumn Sonata 8.3
38 Autumn Sonata
Musical, Drama 1978, Sweden / France / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Princess Mononoke 8.3
39 Princess Mononoke
Anime, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Thriller, Drama 1997, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Scarface 8.3
40 Scarface
Drama, Crime 1983, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 8.3
41 The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Drama, Action, Adventure, Western 1948, USA
Rate
Cafarnaúm 8.3
42 Cafarnaúm
Drama 2018, Lebanon / France
Rate
Watch trailer
Violet Evergarden: The Movie 8.3
43 Violet Evergarden: The Movie
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2020, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 8.3
44 Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Drama 1939, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
45 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
Modern Times 8.3
46 Modern Times
Drama, Comedy 1936, USA
Rate
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
47 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, USA
Rate
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
48 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
History, Drama, War 1972, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
La Grande Illusion 8.3
49 La Grande Illusion
Drama, War 1937, France
Rate
Joker 8.3
50 Joker
Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
51 Hacksaw Ridge
War, Drama, Biography 2016, USA
Rate
Dolgaya doroga domoy 8.3
52 Dolgaya doroga domoy
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Ballad of a Soldier 8.3
53 Ballad of a Soldier
Drama, War, Romantic 1959, USSR
Rate
Brother 8.3
54 Brother
Action, Drama 1997, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
La Bohème 8.3
55 La Bohème
Drama, Music, Romantic 2002, Austria
Rate
All Quiet on the Western Front 8.3
56 All Quiet on the Western Front
Drama, Action, War 1930, USA
Rate
One Life 8.2
57 One Life
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Rate
Casablanca 8.2
58 Casablanca
Drama, Romantic 1942, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Suzume 8.2
59 Suzume
Anime, Drama 2022, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Rebecca 8.2
60 Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama 1940, USA
Rate
The Grapes of Wrath 8.2
61 The Grapes of Wrath
Drama 1940, USA
Rate
My Man Godfrey 8.2
62 My Man Godfrey
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1936, USA
Rate
Bohemian Rhapsody 8.2
63 Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical 2018, USA / Great Britain
Rate
The Count of Monte Cristo 8.2
64 The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
Rate
Ne Zha 2 8.2
65 Ne Zha 2
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Captains Courageous 8.2
66 Captains Courageous
Adventure, Drama, Family 1937, USA
Rate
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
67 One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Drama 1975, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The General 8.2
68 The General
Drama 1927, USA
Rate
Thor: Ragnarok 8.2
69 Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2017, USA
Rate
Requiem for a Dream 8.2
70 Requiem for a Dream
Drama, Crime 2000, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Heat 8.2
71 Heat
Drama, Crime 1995, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Knockin' on Heaven's Door 8.2
72 Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Action, Drama, Adventure, Comedy 1997, Germany / Netherlands / Belgium
Rate
Watch trailer
Once Upon a Time in America 8.2
73 Once Upon a Time in America
Drama 1983, USA / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
The Hunchback of Notre Dame 8.2
74 The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Drama 1939, USA
Rate
The Father 8.2
75 The Father
Drama 2020, Great Britain / France
Rate
Gone Girl 8.2
76 Gone Girl
Thriller, Drama 2014, USA
Rate
The Pursuit of Happyness 8.2
77 The Pursuit of Happyness
Comedy, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Bicycle Thieves 8.2
78 Bicycle Thieves
Drama 1948, Italy
Rate
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 8.2
79 Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Drama, Romantic 1939, Great Britain
Rate
Key Largo 8.2
80 Key Largo
Crime, Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama 1948, USA
Rate
Knives Out 8.2
81 Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
Rate
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
82 Saving Private Ryan
Action, War, Drama 1998, USA
Rate
The Notebook 8.1
83 The Notebook
Drama, Romantic 2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
American History X 8.1
84 American History X
Crime, Drama 1998, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
X-Men: First Class 8.1
85 X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2011, USA
Rate
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
86 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Romantic, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Rate
Безымянная звезда 8.1
87 Безымянная звезда
Drama, Comedy 1978, USSR
Rate
It's a Wonderful Life 8.1
88 It's a Wonderful Life
Family, Drama, Sci-Fi 1946, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Siberiade 8.1
89 Siberiade
Drama, War, History 1978, USSR
Rate
Parasite 8.1
90 Parasite
Drama, Thriller 2019, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
The Shop Around the Corner 8.1
91 The Shop Around the Corner
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1940, USA
Rate
One and Only 8.1
92 One and Only
Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Letter Never Sent 8.1
93 Letter Never Sent
Drama 1959, USSR
Rate
Landfill Harmonic 8.1
94 Landfill Harmonic
Family, Documentary, Drama 2015, USA / Paraguay / Norway / Brazil
Rate
Rain Man 8.1
95 Rain Man
Drama 1988, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Black Swan 8.1
96 Black Swan
Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Rate
The Truman Show 8.1
97 The Truman Show
Drama, Sci-Fi 1998, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Rocky 8.1
98 Rocky
Sport, Romantic, Drama 1976, USA
Rate
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
99 Slumdog Millionaire
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, Great Britain
Rate
Toy Story 3 8.1
100 Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family 2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more