Rocky I can't do it.

Adrian What?

Rocky I can't beat him.

Adrian Apollo?

Rocky Yeah. I been out there walkin' around, thinkin'. I mean, who am I kiddin'? I ain't even in the guy's league.

Adrian What are we gonna do?

Rocky I don't know.

Adrian You worked so hard.

Rocky Yeah, that don't matter. 'Cause I was nobody before.

Adrian Don't say that.