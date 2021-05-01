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Poster of Rocky
8.1
Rocky - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rocky
8.1

Rocky

, 1976
Rocky
USA / Sport, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rocky
8.1
Rocky - Trailer
Rocky  Trailer

Synopsis

Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavy-weight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

Cast

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Rocky
Burt Young
Paulie
Talia Shire
Adrian
Carl Weathers
Carl Weathers
Apollo
Burgess Meredith
Mickey
Thayer David
Jergens
Joe Spinell
Joe Spinell
Gazzo
Jimmy Gambina
Mike
Bill Baldwin
Fight Announcer
Al Silvani
Cut Man
Director John G. Avildsen
Writer Sylvester Stallone
Composer Bill Conti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1976
Online premiere 1 May 2021
World premiere 20 November 1976
Release date
21 November 1976 Russia 16+
23 June 1977 Argentina +13
17 March 1977 Australia
6 January 1977 Brazil
3 December 1976 Canada PG
23 May 2015 Chile 14
4 May 1977 Colombia
25 March 1977 Denmark 15
12 August 1977 Finland K-16
25 March 1977 France
1 April 1977 Germany
1 January 1977 Great Britain
15 December 1976 Greece
19 May 1977 Hong Kong I
28 December 1978 Hungary 12
17 March 1977 Indonesia
29 April 1977 Ireland
25 March 1977 Italy
16 April 1977 Japan G
21 November 1976 Kazakhstan
17 March 1977 Malaysia U
5 May 1977 Mexico A
18 May 1977 Netherlands
17 May 1977 Norway
8 December 1978 Poland 12
17 March 1977 Singapore PG
17 March 1977 South Africa A
11 June 1977 South Korea 12
12 May 1977 Spain
24 April 1977 Sweden
18 December 1981 Turkey
21 November 1976 USA
1 August 1977 USSR
21 November 1976 Ukraine
2 April 1977 Uruguay
MPAA PG
Budget $960,000
Worldwide Gross $117,253,345
Production Chartoff-Winkler Productions
Also known as
Rocky, Rokki, Рокки, Роки, 洛奇, Rocky - Um Lutador, Rocky, um Lutador, Rocky, τα χρυσά γάντια, Roki, Rokijs, Rokis, Tay Đấm Huyền Thoại, Ρόκι, τα χρυσά γάντια, Ρόκυ, τα χρυσά γάντια, Рокі, Роккі, 록키, ロッキー, 洛基, Ռոքի, ロッキー：1976

Film rating

8.1
Rate 39 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  207 In the Sport genre  4 In the Romantic genre  22 In the Drama genre  90 In films of USA  141 In films of 1976  2

Film Trailers

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Listen to the
soundtrack Rocky

Quotes

Rocky I can't do it.
Adrian What?
Rocky I can't beat him.
Adrian Apollo?
Rocky Yeah. I been out there walkin' around, thinkin'. I mean, who am I kiddin'? I ain't even in the guy's league.
Adrian What are we gonna do?
Rocky I don't know.
Adrian You worked so hard.
Rocky Yeah, that don't matter. 'Cause I was nobody before.
Adrian Don't say that.
Rocky Ah come on, Adrian, it's true. I was nobody. But that don't matter either, you know? 'Cause I was thinkin', it really don't matter if I lose this fight. It really don't matter if this guy opens my head, either. 'Cause all I wanna do is go the distance. Nobody's ever gone the distance with Creed, and if I can go that distance, you see, and that bell rings and I'm still standin', I'm gonna know for the first time in my life, see, that I weren't just another bum from the neighborhood.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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