Rocky
I can't do it.
Adrian
What?
Rocky
I can't beat him.
Adrian
Apollo?
Rocky
Yeah. I been out there walkin' around, thinkin'. I mean, who am I kiddin'? I ain't even in the guy's league.
Adrian
What are we gonna do?
Rocky
I don't know.
Adrian
You worked so hard.
Rocky
Yeah, that don't matter. 'Cause I was nobody before.
Adrian
Don't say that.
Rocky
Ah come on, Adrian, it's true. I was nobody. But that don't matter either, you know? 'Cause I was thinkin', it really don't matter if I lose this fight. It really don't matter if this guy opens my head, either. 'Cause all I wanna do is go the distance. Nobody's ever gone the distance with Creed, and if I can go that distance, you see, and that bell rings and I'm still standin', I'm gonna know for the first time in my life, see, that I weren't just another bum from the neighborhood.