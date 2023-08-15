Early 2000s. The inconspicuous girl Nadezhda Strakhova, oddly enough, is married. Her husband, Vitalik, a provincial, married childless Nadezhda for the sake of Moscow registration and a typical "Khrushchyovka" on the outskirts of Moscow. Nadezhda works two jobs to support her small family: in the mornings at the district library and in the evenings in the theater wardrobe. One day her life changes dramatically. The owner of the next coat turns out to be from the world of advertising and cinema. He notices that Nadezhda has very beautiful hands with incredible plasticity. This unexpectedly changes Nadezhda's life in the most radical way.
Детально изложена и показана тема созависимых отношений.
Я бы… Read more…