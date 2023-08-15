Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hoffman's Fairy Tales
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Hoffman's Fairy Tales

Hoffman's Fairy Tales

Skazki Gofmana 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Early 2000s. The inconspicuous girl Nadezhda Strakhova, oddly enough, is married. Her husband, Vitalik, a provincial, married childless Nadezhda for the sake of Moscow registration and a typical "Khrushchyovka" on the outskirts of Moscow. Nadezhda works two jobs to support her small family: in the mornings at the district library and in the evenings in the theater wardrobe. One day her life changes dramatically. The owner of the next coat turns out to be from the world of advertising and cinema. He notices that Nadezhda has very beautiful hands with incredible plasticity. This unexpectedly changes Nadezhda's life in the most radical way.
Hoffman's Fairy Tales - trailer
Hoffman's Fairy Tales  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 15 August 2023
Release date
28 March 2024 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
Worldwide Gross $72,168
Production Pan-Atlantic Studio
Also known as
Skazki Gofmana, Hoffman's Fairy Tales, Сказки Гофмана
Director
Tina Barkalaya
Cast
Ekaterina Vilkova
Ekaterina Vilkova
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Maxim Stoyanov
Maxim Stoyanov
Aleksei Guskov
Aleksei Guskov
Kseniya Kutepova
Kseniya Kutepova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 24 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  609 In the Drama genre  273 In the Comedy genre  124 In films of Russia  15
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Татьяна Щукина 16 August 2023, 16:34
Посмотрела фильм на открытии XI кинофестиваля "Короче" в Калининграде.
Детально изложена и показана тема созависимых отношений.
Я бы… Read more…
Елена Приходько 6 January 2025, 12:56
Испорченный день. В редкий выходной захотели посмотреть хороший российский фильм. Отобрала по рейтингу. В итоге праздничный день испорчен. В… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Hoffman's Fairy Tales - trailer
Hoffman's Fairy Tales Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more