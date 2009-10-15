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Poster of Law Abiding Citizen
8.0
Law Abiding Citizen - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Law Abiding Citizen
8.0

Law Abiding Citizen

, 2009
Law Abiding Citizen
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Law Abiding Citizen
8.0
Law Abiding Citizen - Trailer
Law Abiding Citizen  Trailer

Synopsis

A frustrated man decides to take justice into his own hands after a plea bargain sets one of his family's killers free. He targets not only the killer but also the district attorney and others involved in the deal.

Cast

Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler
Clyde Shelton
Leslie Bibb
Leslie Bibb
Sarah Lowell
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Nick Rice
Colm Meaney
Colm Meaney
Detective Dunnigan
Bruce McGill
Bruce McGill
Jonas Cantrell
Michael Irby
Detective Garza
Gregory Itzin
Warden Iger
Regina Hall
Regina Hall
Kelly Rice
Emerald-Angel Young
Denise Rice
Christian Stolte
Christian Stolte
Clarence Darby
Director F. Gary Gray
Writer Kurt Wimmer
Composer Brian Tyler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 27 November 2009
World premiere 15 October 2009
Release date
4 November 2009 Russia Top Film Distribution 16+
28 January 2010 Australia
4 November 2009 Belarus
6 November 2009 Brazil
19 November 2009 Czechia
30 October 2009 Denmark
22 December 2010 France
19 November 2009 Germany
27 November 2009 Great Britain
29 October 2009 Greece
3 December 2009 Hungary
27 November 2009 Ireland 18
22 December 2010 Israel
25 August 2010 Italy
4 November 2009 Kazakhstan 18+
10 December 2009 Netherlands
1 April 2010 Portugal
10 December 2009 South Korea
7 May 2010 Spain
1 January 2010 Turkey
15 October 2009 USA
4 November 2009 Ukraine
30 October 2009 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $127,944,208
Production G-BASE, The Film Department, Warp Films
Also known as
Law Abiding Citizen, Días de ira, Ctihodný občan, El vengador, Adalet Peşinde, Código de Conduta, Công Lý Báo Thù, Državljan nevarnih namer, En laglydig medborgare, Gesetz der Rache, Giustizia privata, Građanin opasnih namjera, Istatymus gerbiantis pilietis, Lainkuuliainen kansalainen, Likumam paklausīgs pilsonis, Motivat sa ucida, Nådeløs hævn, Nomotagis politis, Prawo zemsty, Que justice soit faite, Seaduskuulelik kodanik, Törvénytisztelő polgár, Um Cidadão Exemplar, Un ciudadano ejemplar, Un ciutadà exemplar, Un honnête citoyen, Νομοταγής πολίτης, Грађанин опасних намера, Законопослушный гражданин, Законослухняний громадянин, Смъртоносен противник, 完全なる報復, 重案對決, Nådesløs hævn, 奉公守法, Gesetz der Rache - Law Abiding Citizen, 重案对决

Film rating

8.0
Rate 205 votes
7.4 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  331 In the Thriller genre  67 In the Drama genre  140 In films of USA  231 In films of 2009  9

Film Trailers

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Law Abiding Citizen - Trailer
Law Abiding Citizen Trailer
Law Abiding Citizen - Featurette
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Listen to the
soundtrack Law Abiding Citizen

Quotes

Jonas Cantrell Tell us what we're dealing with. Shelton was a spy?
Bray Look, spies are a dime a dozen. I'm a spy. Clyde is a brain. He's a think tank-type guy. His specialty was low-impact kinetic operations.
Nick Rice That's a hell of a fancy way to say that he kills people.
Bray We kill people. He figured out how to do it without ever being in the same room. It was his gift, and he was the best. One time, we're tasking this tricky target. I mean, we're usin' cruise missiles and Predators, and we even had a B-2 Bomber flatten this guy's villa with JDAM. Alright, we're burnin' up millions in ordnance and we're gettin' nowhere with this guy. So we call Clyde, and we ask him to solve our problem. Clyde develops a Kevlar thread with a high-tech ratchet made of carbon fiber. Put it in a necktie. Two days later, Mrs. Bad Guy comes home, finds Mr. Bad Guy dead on the bathroom tile, choked to death. What I'm sayin' is, just assume that this guy can hear and see everything that you're doing.
Nick Rice No. We got him locked away; maximum security.
Bray He's in jail, it's because he wants to be in jail. He's a born tactician. Every move that he makes, it means something. That cellmate that he killed, what, you think that was random? No. That's a pawn being moved off the board. If I were you, I'd be lookin' for the next piece. Anybody who had anything to do with that case, he's gonna be comin' after you.
Nick Rice So what are you sayin'? You sayin' we can't stop him?
Bray Walk into his cell, and put a bullet in his head. Aside from that, no, you can't stop him. If Clyde wants you dead, you're dead.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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