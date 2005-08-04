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Poster of Red Eye
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Red Eye
6.6

Red Eye

, 2005
Red-Eye
USA / Thriller, Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Red Eye
6.6

Cast

Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams
Lisa Reisert
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Jackson Rippner
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Joe Reisert
Tina Anderson
Kyle Gallner
Kyle Gallner
Brittany Oaks
Tom Elkins
Jayma Mays
Jayma Mays
Cynthia
Amber Meade
Laura Johnson
Blonde Woman
Max Kasch
Headphone Kid
Angela Paton
Nice Lady
Director Wes Craven
Writer Carl Ellsworth, Dan Foos
Composer Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 8 September 2005
World premiere 4 August 2005
Release date
1 September 2005 Russia UPI 18+
1 September 2005 Australia
1 September 2005 Belarus
9 September 2005 Brazil 14
19 August 2005 Canada 18A
26 October 2005 France
8 September 2005 Germany
2 September 2005 Great Britain
2 September 2005 Ireland
1 September 2005 Israel
21 October 2005 Italy
1 September 2005 Kazakhstan
9 September 2005 South Korea
23 September 2005 Spain 18
6 October 2005 Thailand
19 August 2005 USA
1 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $26,000,000
Worldwide Gross $96,258,201
Production Dreamworks Pictures, BenderSpink, Craven-Maddalena Films
Also known as
Red Eye, Vuelo nocturno, Don't Airport, Éjszakai járat, Gece uçuşu, Mắt Đỏ, Naktinis reisas, Nakts reiss, Night Flight, Nocni let, Noćni let, Noční let, Nočný let, Nyhterini ptisi, Öine lend, Red Eye - Nachtflug in den Tod, Red Eye : Sous haute pression, Sous haute pression, Vol nocturn, Vol sous haute pression, Voo Noturno, Yölento, Zbor de noapte, Νυχτερινή πτήση, Нічний політ, Нічний рейс, Ноћни лет, Ночной рейс, Нощен полет, الرحلة الليلية, パニック・フライト, 赤眼玄機, 红眼, 长途吓机, Red Eye - Die Angst fliegt mit..., 赤眼玄机, パニック・フライト：2005

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Updated 21 December 2023

Quotes

Lisa Reisert [referring to the scar on her chest] It happened in the parking lot... the scar... two years ago.In the middle of the day... he held a knife to my throat the whole time. Ever since I've been trying to convince myself of one thing over and over...
Jackson Ripner That it was beyond your control?
Lisa Reisert No... that it would never happen again.
[she stabs him in the neck with a pen]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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