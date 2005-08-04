ProductionDreamworks Pictures, BenderSpink, Craven-Maddalena Films
Also known as
Red Eye, Vuelo nocturno, Don't Airport, Éjszakai járat, Gece uçuşu, Mắt Đỏ, Naktinis reisas, Nakts reiss, Night Flight, Nocni let, Noćni let, Noční let, Nočný let, Nyhterini ptisi, Öine lend, Red Eye - Nachtflug in den Tod, Red Eye : Sous haute pression, Sous haute pression, Vol nocturn, Vol sous haute pression, Voo Noturno, Yölento, Zbor de noapte, Νυχτερινή πτήση, Нічний політ, Нічний рейс, Ноћни лет, Ночной рейс, Нощен полет, الرحلة الليلية, パニック・フライト, 赤眼玄機, 红眼, 长途吓机, Red Eye - Die Angst fliegt mit..., 赤眼玄机, パニック・フライト：2005
Lisa Reisert[referring to the scar on her chest]It happened in the parking lot... the scar... two years ago.In the middle of the day... he held a knife to my throat the whole time. Ever since I've been trying to convince myself of one thing over and over...
Jackson RipnerThat it was beyond your control?
Lisa ReisertNo... that it would never happen again.
[she stabs him in the neck with a pen]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.