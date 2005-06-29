Johnny Storm
Wake up, Ben. Hey, rise and shine, big boy. How you feeling?
Ben Grimm
Where am I?
Johnny Storm
Back on Earth. We're in quarantine. Victor's medical facility.
Ben Grimm
Reed? Sue?
Johnny Storm
Oh, they're fine. Everybody else is fine.
Ben Grimm
What's wrong with me?
Johnny Storm
I swear to you, Ben, they've done everything humanly possible. The best plastic surgeons in the world are here, Ben. You had the best.
[Johnny picks up a hand mirror on the bed table before Ben can reach it, reluctant to give it to him]
Ben Grimm
Give me that mirror.
Johnny Storm
I don't think if that's a good idea. They said the shock alone...
Ben Grimm
I said, give me that goddamn mirror!
Johnny Storm
Okay, Ben. Just be strong.
[Ben grabs it from him. Then slowly raises it to look and see that he's totally normal]
Johnny Storm
Unfortunately, the doctors just couldn't do anything to fix your face.