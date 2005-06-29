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Poster of Fantastic Four
7.2
Fantastic Four - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Fantastic Four
7.2

Fantastic Four

, 2005
Fantastic Four
USA / Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Fantastic Four
7.2
Fantastic Four - Trailer
Fantastic Four  Trailer

Cast

Ioan Gruffudd
Ioan Gruffudd
Reed Richards
Michael Chiklis
Michael Chiklis
Ben Grimm
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Sue Storm
Chris Evans
Chris Evans
Johnny Storm
Julian McMahon
Julian McMahon
Victor Von Doom
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Alicia Masters
Hamish Linklater
Hamish Linklater
Leonard
Laurie Holden
Laurie Holden
Debbie McIlvane
David Parker
Ernie
Kevin McNulty
Jimmy O'Hoolihan
Director Tim Story
Writer Mark Frost, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Michael France
Composer John Ottman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 29 June 2005
Release date
14 July 2005 Russia 12+
14 July 2005 Argentina
7 July 2005 Australia
22 July 2005 Austria
14 July 2005 Belarus
20 July 2005 Belgium
14 July 2005 Bolivia
8 July 2005 Brazil
22 July 2005 Bulgaria
7 July 2005 Canada
14 July 2005 Chile
29 September 2005 China
15 July 2005 Colombia
15 July 2005 Cyprus
4 August 2005 Czechia
4 August 2005 Denmark
30 June 2005 Dominican Republic
3 August 2005 Egypt
29 July 2005 Estonia
29 July 2005 Finland
20 July 2005 France
13 July 2005 Germany
22 July 2005 Great Britain
15 July 2005 Greece
14 July 2005 Hong Kong
4 August 2005 Hungary
12 August 2005 Iceland
8 July 2005 India
22 July 2005 Ireland
14 July 2005 Israel
16 September 2005 Italy
29 June 2005 Jamaica
17 September 2005 Japan
14 July 2005 Kazakhstan
18 July 2005 Kuwait
4 August 2005 Lebanon
26 August 2005 Lithuania
14 July 2005 Malaysia
8 July 2005 Mexico
14 July 2005 Netherlands
7 July 2005 New Zealand
15 July 2005 Norway
15 July 2005 Panama
14 July 2005 Peru
6 July 2005 Philippines
19 August 2005 Poland
28 July 2005 Portugal
30 June 2005 Puerto Rico
7 July 2005 Singapore
15 July 2005 South Africa
11 August 2005 South Korea
15 July 2005 Spain
13 July 2005 Sweden
16 September 2005 Switzerland
16 July 2005 Taiwan
7 July 2005 Thailand
29 June 2005 Trinidad and Tobago
12 August 2005 Turkey
8 July 2005 USA
14 July 2005 Ukraine
1 July 2005 Uruguay
1 July 2005 Venezuela
MPAA PG-13
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $333,535,934
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Constantin Film, Marvel Enterprises
Also known as
Fantastic Four, Los 4 Fantásticos, Quarteto Fantástico, Фантастическая четвёрка, 4 Fantastic Four, Bộ Tứ Siêu Đẳng, Cei patru fantastici, Els quatre fantàstics, Fantastic 4, Fantastická čtyřka, Fantastická štvorka, Fantastična četvorka, Fantastik Dörtlü, Fantastik to'rtlik, Fantastiline nelik, Fantastiskais četrinieks, Fantastiškasis ketvertas, Fantastyczna Czwórka, Fantasztikus négyes, I Fantastici 4, Ihmeneloset, Les 4 Fantastiques, Les quatre fantastiques, Los Cuatro fantasticos, Los cuatro fantásticos, The Fantastic Four, Οι 4 Φανταστικοί, Οι Τέσσερις Φανταστικοί, Фантастична четвірка, Фантастична четворка, Фантастичната четворка, فنتاستيك فور, शानदार चार, ファンタスティック・フォー　超能力ユニット, 神奇4俠, 驚奇4超人, ファンタスティック・フォー 超能力ユニット, 판타스틱 4, 4 fantastico, 神奇四侠, Die Fantastischen Vier, Fantastiškas ketvertas, Фантастическая Четверка

Film rating

7.2
Rate 66 votes
5.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1604 In the Adventure genre  347 In the Action genre  356 In the Sci-Fi genre  205 In films of USA  979 In films of 2005  27
Updated 24 July 2025

Film Trailers

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Listen to the
soundtrack Fantastic Four

Quotes

Johnny Storm Wake up, Ben. Hey, rise and shine, big boy. How you feeling?
Ben Grimm Where am I?
Johnny Storm Back on Earth. We're in quarantine. Victor's medical facility.
Ben Grimm Reed? Sue?
Johnny Storm Oh, they're fine. Everybody else is fine.
Ben Grimm What's wrong with me?
Johnny Storm I swear to you, Ben, they've done everything humanly possible. The best plastic surgeons in the world are here, Ben. You had the best.
[Johnny picks up a hand mirror on the bed table before Ben can reach it, reluctant to give it to him]
Ben Grimm Give me that mirror.
Johnny Storm I don't think if that's a good idea. They said the shock alone...
Ben Grimm I said, give me that goddamn mirror!
Johnny Storm Okay, Ben. Just be strong.
[Ben grabs it from him. Then slowly raises it to look and see that he's totally normal]
Johnny Storm Unfortunately, the doctors just couldn't do anything to fix your face.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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