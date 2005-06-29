Johnny Storm Wake up, Ben. Hey, rise and shine, big boy. How you feeling?

Ben Grimm Where am I?

Johnny Storm Back on Earth. We're in quarantine. Victor's medical facility.

Ben Grimm Reed? Sue?

Johnny Storm Oh, they're fine. Everybody else is fine.

Ben Grimm What's wrong with me?

Johnny Storm I swear to you, Ben, they've done everything humanly possible. The best plastic surgeons in the world are here, Ben. You had the best.

[Johnny picks up a hand mirror on the bed table before Ben can reach it, reluctant to give it to him]

Ben Grimm Give me that mirror.

Johnny Storm I don't think if that's a good idea. They said the shock alone...

Ben Grimm I said, give me that goddamn mirror!

Johnny Storm Okay, Ben. Just be strong.

[Ben grabs it from him. Then slowly raises it to look and see that he's totally normal]