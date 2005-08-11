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Poster of The 40-Year-Old Virgin
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The 40-Year-Old Virgin
6.8

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

, 2005
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The 40-Year-Old Virgin
6.8

Cast

Steve Carell
Steve Carell
Andy
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Trish
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd
David
Romany Malco
Romany Malco
Jay
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
Cal
Shelley Malil
Haziz
Loren Berman
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks
Beth
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch
Paula
Leslie Mann
Leslie Mann
Nicky
Suzy Nakamura
Suzy Nakamura
Chelsi Smith
Director Judd Apatow
Writer Judd Apatow, Steve Carell
Composer Lyle Workman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 11 August 2005
World premiere 11 August 2005
Release date
29 September 2005 Russia UPI 16+
6 October 2005 Australia
29 September 2005 Belarus
23 September 2005 Brazil
14 October 2005 Bulgaria
19 August 2005 Canada
23 September 2005 Denmark A
14 October 2005 Estonia
7 October 2005 Finland K-16
9 November 2005 France
28 September 2005 Germany
2 September 2005 Great Britain
19 August 2005 Hong Kong III
6 October 2005 Hungary 12
29 September 2005 Israel
13 January 2006 Italy
29 September 2005 Kazakhstan
11 November 2005 Lithuania
29 September 2005 Netherlands
29 September 2005 New Zealand R16
7 October 2005 Norway 15
29 September 2005 Portugal
4 November 2005 South Korea 18
28 September 2005 Spain 18
11 November 2005 Sweden Btl
11 August 2005 USA
29 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $26,000,000
Worldwide Gross $177,496,931
Production Universal Pictures, Apatow Productions
Also known as
The 40 Year Old Virgin, Virgen a los 40, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Сорокалетний девственник, 4 банке, а невин, 40 anni vergine, 40 ans et encore puceau, 40 ans, toujours puceau, 40 let panic, 40 rokov panic, 40 Tuổi Vẫn Còn Zin, 40 v. ja neitsyt, 40 yaşlı bakirə, 40 Year-Old Virgin, 40 Yıllık Bekar, 40 yoshli bokir, 40-aastane neitsi, 40-letni devicnik, 40-letni prawiczek, 40-ties ir vis dar skaistus, 40-гoдишният девственик, 40歳の童貞男, 40處男, A 40 éves szűz, Junfer u četrdesetoj, Jungfrau (40), männlich, sucht, Jungfrau (40), männlich, sucht..., Nevainīgs 40 gadu vecumā, O Virgem de 40 Anos, Parthenos eton 40, Untitled Steve Carell Project, Verge als 40, Virgem aos 40 Anos, Virgen a los 40 años, Virgin la 40 de ani, Παρθένος, ετών 40, Күнәға батпаған 40 жастағы азамат, Сорокарічний та незайманий, 40-річний незайманий, The 40-Year-Old Virgin (Extended Version), 40 il Bakir, The 40 Year Old Virgin: Unrated Edition, 40 Ans Toujours Puceau, 40살까지 못해본 남자, 光棍四十一枝花

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 15 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Quotes

Cal You're gay now?
David No, I'm not gay. I'm just celibate.
Cal I think... I mean, that sounds gay. I just want you to know this is, like, the first conversation of, like, three conversations that leads to you being gay. Like, there's this, and then in a year it's like, "Oh, you know, I'm kinda gonna want to get back out there, but I think I like guys," and then there's the big, "Oh, I'm... I'm... I'm a gay guy now."
David [smirks] You're gay for saying that.
Cal I'm gay for saying that?
David You know how I know you're gay?
Cal How? How do you know I'm gay?
David Because you macramed yourself a pair of jean shorts.
Cal You know how I know *you're* gay? You just told me you're not sleeping with women any more.
David You know how I know you're gay?
Cal How? 'Cause you're gay? And you can tell who other gay people are?
David You know how I know you're gay?
Cal How?
David You like Coldplay.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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