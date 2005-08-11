Cal
You're gay now?
David
No, I'm not gay. I'm just celibate.
Cal
I think... I mean, that sounds gay. I just want you to know this is, like, the first conversation of, like, three conversations that leads to you being gay. Like, there's this, and then in a year it's like, "Oh, you know, I'm kinda gonna want to get back out there, but I think I like guys," and then there's the big, "Oh, I'm... I'm... I'm a gay guy now."
David
[smirks]
You're gay for saying that.
Cal
I'm gay for saying that?
David
You know how I know you're gay?
Cal
How? How do you know I'm gay?
David
Because you macramed yourself a pair of jean shorts.
Cal
You know how I know *you're* gay? You just told me you're not sleeping with women any more.
David
You know how I know you're gay?
Cal
How? 'Cause you're gay? And you can tell who other gay people are?
David
You know how I know you're gay?
Cal
How?
David
You like Coldplay.