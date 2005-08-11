Cal You're gay now?

David No, I'm not gay. I'm just celibate.

Cal I think... I mean, that sounds gay. I just want you to know this is, like, the first conversation of, like, three conversations that leads to you being gay. Like, there's this, and then in a year it's like, "Oh, you know, I'm kinda gonna want to get back out there, but I think I like guys," and then there's the big, "Oh, I'm... I'm... I'm a gay guy now."

David [smirks] You're gay for saying that.

Cal I'm gay for saying that?

David You know how I know you're gay?

Cal How? How do you know I'm gay?

David Because you macramed yourself a pair of jean shorts.

Cal You know how I know *you're* gay? You just told me you're not sleeping with women any more.

David You know how I know you're gay?

Cal How? 'Cause you're gay? And you can tell who other gay people are?

David You know how I know you're gay?

Cal How?