Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of La Singla
7.6
Kinoafisha Films La Singla
7.6

La Singla

, 2023
La Singla
Germany, Spain / 18+
Poster of La Singla
7.6

Synopsis

In the 1960s, a young Spanish flamenco dancer named Antonia Singla captivated audiences with her strikingly passionate performances. Having lost her hearing at a young age, La Singla rose to fame with her commanding presence through a combination of her powerful gaze and thunderous movement. However, just at the height of her fame, she seemingly disappeared and decades later has been all but forgotten. When a young woman in Seville comes across La Singla’s story, a bigger picture starts to be unveiled. Through research, interviews and captivating archival footage, she starts to piece together the legend of La Singla. Through the beauty of her performances and the heartbreak of her story, La Singla celebrates and preserves the legacy of one of the greatest Flamenco dancers of all time.

Cast

Antonia Singla
Adelfa Calvo
Helena Kaittani
María Alfonsa Rosso
Adelfa Calvo
Isabel Steva Hernández
Director Paloma Zapata
Writer Paloma Zapata
Composer Juliane Heinemann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 March 2023
Release date
2 November 2023 Germany
10 November 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $9,223
Production Canal Sur Televisión, Inselfilm Produktion, La Fabrica Naranja
Also known as
La Singla, Flamencotanssija La Singla, La Singla - Prodige du flamenco

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Undertone
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Grace
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more