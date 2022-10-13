Menu
Phi 1.618
Phi 1.618

Synopsis

In a dystopian future, a nation of bio-titans has been created and the female sex and procreation have become obsolete. As the Earth turns toxic, the bio-titans are eager to colonise the cosmos on board a colossal spaceship, taking with them only one female body kept barely alive as a reminder of the troubled past. But everything changes when the immortal calligrapher Krypton, tasked with creating an indestructible copy of the entire written heritage of his kin, sees a forbidden book turn into a feisty girl, Gargara.
Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 13 October 2022
Worldwide Gross $44,308
Production Moviemento, Peripeteia
Also known as
Phi 1.618, Kuldlõige, Фи 1.618
Director
Theodore Ushev
Cast
Deyan Donkov
Martina Apostolova
Nikolay Stanoev
Nikolay Nikolaev
Ivo Dimchev
Film rating

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
