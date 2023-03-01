Menu
Poster of Luna negra
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Luna negra

Luna negra

Luna negra 18+
Synopsis

The eastern part of Mexico, the province of Veracruz, the quiet town of Jalcomulco, whose life flows steadily along with the waters of the los pescados river. in the center of the plot is the life of a large family: an older sister with a young son, an alcoholic middle brother whose wife left for another, a younger sister–an applicant who dreams of escaping to the capital, and a grandfather in dementia, who once drove trains until the government sold them to America along with the rails. unexpected news will raise the whole city to protest and force each of the heroes to make decisions that will change their destinies forever.
Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 March 2023
Release date
10 June 2023 Mexico
Budget $2,000,000
Production DMM Films
Also known as
Luna negra, Black Moon, Чёрная луна
Director
Tonatiuh García
Cast
Eileen Yañez
Raúl Briones
Isabel Luna
Jorge Antonio Guerrero
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Stills
