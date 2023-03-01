The eastern part of Mexico, the province of Veracruz, the quiet town of Jalcomulco, whose life flows steadily along with the waters of the los pescados river. in the center of the plot is the life of a large family: an older sister with a young son, an alcoholic middle brother whose wife left for another, a younger sister–an applicant who dreams of escaping to the capital, and a grandfather in dementia, who once drove trains until the government sold them to America along with the rails. unexpected news will raise the whole city to protest and force each of the heroes to make decisions that will change their destinies forever.