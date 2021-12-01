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Poster of Taxi Driver
8.0
Taxi Driver - trailer с субтитрами
Kinoafisha Films Taxi Driver
8.0

Taxi Driver

, 1976
Taxi Driver
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Taxi Driver
8.0
Taxi Driver - trailer с субтитрами
Taxi Driver  trailer с субтитрами

Synopsis

A mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran works as a night-time taxi driver in New York City where the perceived decadence and sleaze feeds his urge for violent action, while attempting to save a preadolescent prostitute in the process.

Cast

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Peter Boyle
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Cybill Shepherd
Cybill Shepherd
Albert Brooks
Albert Brooks
Director Martin Scorsese
Writer Paul Schrader
Composer Bernard Herrmann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1976
Online premiere 1 December 2021
World premiere 7 February 1976
Release date
18 April 2026 Russia Иноекино 18+
5 August 1976 Australia
7 October 1976 Austria 16
22 March 1976 Brazil
16 August 1976 Denmark
2 June 1976 France
7 October 1976 Germany
2 April 1976 Great Britain
12 March 1977 Greece
2 September 1976 Hungary 18
7 April 2025 Iceland 16 year age limit
10 September 1976 Ireland
27 August 1976 Italy
18 September 1976 Japan
7 February 1976 Kazakhstan 16+
24 April 2023 Lithuania N16
9 February 1976 Mexico C
1 July 1976 Netherlands
3 March 1978 Poland 18
15 April 1977 Portugal
17 February 1989 South Korea
10 March 1977 Spain
19 September 2016 Sweden
9 February 1976 USA
7 February 1976 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,300,000
Worldwide Gross $28,979,798
Production Columbia Pictures, Bill/Phillips, Italo/Judeo Productions
Also known as
Taxi Driver, Таксист, Taxikár, Taxikář, Taksist, Taksistas, Taksists, Chauffeur de taxi, Kirakash, Motorista de Táxi, Ranandeh Taxi, Șoferul de taxi, Tài Xế Taxi, Taksi haydovchisi, Taksi şoferi, Taksi Şoförü, Taksikuski, Taksista, Taksojuht, Taksówkarz, Taxi Driver: Motorista de Táxi, Taxisjåføren, Taxisofőr, Ο ταξιτζής, Таксиста, Таксиші, Шофьор на такси, टैक्सी ड्राइवर, タクシードライバー, 出租车司机, 的士司機, 計程車司機

Film rating

8.0
Rate 20 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  295 In the Drama genre  125 In the Thriller genre  57 In films of USA  202 In films of 1976  3

Film Trailers

All trailers
Taxi Driver - trailer с субтитрами
Taxi Driver Trailer с субтитрами
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Travis Bickle [Travis is admiring himself as a gunman in the mirror] Huh? Huh?
[draws]
Travis Bickle Faster than you, fucking son of a... Saw you coming, you fucking... shitheel.
[reholsters]
Travis Bickle I'm standing here; you make the move. You make the move. It's your move...
[draws]
Travis Bickle Don't try it, you fuck.
[reholsters]
Travis Bickle You talking to me? You talking to me? You talking to me? Then who the hell else are you talking... you talking to me? Well, I'm the only one here. Who the fuck do you think you're talking to? Oh, yeah? Okay.
[draws]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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