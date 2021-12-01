Travis Bickle [Travis is admiring himself as a gunman in the mirror] Huh? Huh?

[draws]

Travis Bickle Faster than you, fucking son of a... Saw you coming, you fucking... shitheel.

[reholsters]

Travis Bickle I'm standing here; you make the move. You make the move. It's your move...

[draws]

Travis Bickle Don't try it, you fuck.

[reholsters]

Travis Bickle You talking to me? You talking to me? You talking to me? Then who the hell else are you talking... you talking to me? Well, I'm the only one here. Who the fuck do you think you're talking to? Oh, yeah? Okay.