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Poster of Seven Beauties
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Seven Beauties
7.7

Seven Beauties

, 1975
Seven Beauties
Italy / Comedy, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Seven Beauties
7.7

Synopsis

The defense of honor, a strong value in Neapolitan society, and his effects on the life of everyman Pasquale Frafuso.

Cast

Giancarlo Giannini
Giancarlo Giannini
Pasqualino Frafuso
Fernando Rey
Pedro
Shirley Stoler
The Prison Camp Commandant
Elena Fiore
Concettina Frafuso
Enzo Vitale
Don Raffaele
Ermelinda De Felice
Signora Frafuso
Piero Di Iorio
Francesco
Roberto Herlitzka
Roberto Herlitzka
Socialist
Lucio Amelio
Lawyer
Bianca D'Origlia
The Psychiatrist
Director Lina Wertmüller
Writer Lina Wertmüller
Composer Enzo Jannacci
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 4 May 1975
Release date
1 January 1976 Brazil
20 December 1975 Italy
2 January 1976 Portugal
26 January 1976 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $12,633
Production Medusa Distribuzione
Also known as
Pasqualino Settebellezze, Seven Beauties, Pascualino Siete Bellezas, Siete bellezas, Mannen som köpte sitt liv, Mies joka osti elämänsä, O Pasqualino kai oi 7 kallones, Pasqualino, Pasqualino das Sete Beldades, Pasqualino ljepotan, Pasqualino Piękniś, Pasqualino Sete Belezas, Pasqualino Siete Bellezas, Pasqualino: Haft Khoshgel, Pasqualino: Seven Beauties, Sieben Schönheiten, Siedem piękności Pasqualino, Syv skjønnheter, Syv skønheder, Yedi Harika, Zeven schoonheden, Паскуалино 'Семь красоток', セブン・ビューティーズ, 七美人, 7 Beauties

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Narrator The ones who don't enjoy themselves, even when they laugh. Oh yeah. The ones who worship the corporate image, not knowing that they work for someone else. Oh yeah. The ones who should have been shot in the cradle... Pow! Oh yeah. The ones who say 'Follow me to success, but kill me if I fail... so to speak.' Oh yeah. The ones who say we Italians are the greatest he-men on earth. Oh yeah. The ones who are noble Romans, the ones who say 'That's for me,' the ones who say 'You know what I mean.' Oh yeah. The ones who vote for the right because they're fed up with strikes. Oh yeah. The ones who vote white in order not to get dirty. The ones who never get involved with politics. Oh yeah. The ones who say 'Be calm, calm.' The ones who still support the king. The ones who say 'Yes, sir.' Oh yeah. The ones who make love standing in their boots, and imagine they're in a luxurious bed. The ones who believe Christ is Santa Claus as a young man. Oh yeah. The ones who say 'Oh, what the hell.' The ones who were there. The ones who believe in everything, even in God. The ones who listen to the national anthem. Oh yeah. The ones who love their country. The ones who keep going, just to see how it will end. Oh yeah. The ones who are in garbage up to here. Oh yeah. The ones who sleep soundly, even with cancer. Oh yeah. The ones who, even now, don't believe the world is round. Oh yeah, oh yeah. The ones who are afraid of flying. Oh yeah. The ones who have never had a fatal accident. Oh yeah. The ones who have had one. The ones who, at a certain point in their lives, create a secret weapon, Christ. Oh yeah. The ones who are always standing at the bar. The ones who are always in Switzerland. The ones who started early, haven't arrived, and don't know they're not going to. Oh yeah. The ones who lose wars by the skin of their teeth. Oh yeah. The ones who say 'Everything is wrong here.' The ones who say 'Now let's all have a good laugh.' Oh yeah. Oh yeah. Oh yeah. Oh yeah.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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