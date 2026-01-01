Menu
Malik Zidi
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Malik Zidi
Malik Zidi
Persons
Persons
Malik Zidi
Malik Zidi
Malik Zidi
Date of Birth
14 February 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.6
Glória
(2021)
7.2
When Fall Is Coming
(2024)
7.1
Play
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2021
2019
2017
2016
2015
2005
2000
All
14
Films
12
TV Shows
2
Actor
14
5.7
The Soul Eater
Le mangeur d'âmes
Horror, Thriller
2024, France
Watch trailer
7.2
When Fall Is Coming
Quand vient l'automne
Drama
2024, France
Watch trailer
5.7
Sons of Ramses
Goutte d'or
Drama
2022, France
7.6
Glória
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2021, France
6.4
Oxygen
Oxygène
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2021, France / USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Play
Play
Comedy, Romantic
2019, France
5.8
Gauguin
Gauguin
Biography
2017, France
Watch trailer
5.7
Daguerrotype
La femme de la plaque argentique
Fantasy
2016, Japan / France / Belgium
5.6
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
Marie Curie
Drama, Romantic
2016, Poland / Germany / France
7.1
Loulou, l'incroyable secret
Loulou, l'incroyable secret
Animation, Family
2015, France
Watch trailer
6.1
Made in France
Made in France
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2015, France
6.1
Les Rois Maudits
Drama, History
2005, France/Italy
6.6
Looking for Cheyenne
Oublier Cheyenne
Drama
2005, France
6.3
Water Drops on Burning Rocks
Water Drops on Burning Rocks
Drama
2000, France
