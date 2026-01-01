Malik Zidi

Menu
Date of Birth
14 February 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Glória 7.6
Glória (2021)
When Fall Is Coming 7.2
When Fall Is Coming (2024)
Play 7.1
Play (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Soul Eater 5.7
The Soul Eater Le mangeur d'âmes
Horror, Thriller 2024, France
When Fall Is Coming 7.2
When Fall Is Coming Quand vient l'automne
Drama 2024, France
5.7
Sons of Ramses Goutte d'or
Drama 2022, France
Glória 7.6
Glória
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2021, France
Oxygen 6.4
Oxygen Oxygène
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, France / USA
Play 7.1
Play Play
Comedy, Romantic 2019, France
Gauguin 5.8
Gauguin Gauguin
Biography 2017, France
Daguerrotype 5.7
Daguerrotype La femme de la plaque argentique
Fantasy 2016, Japan / France / Belgium
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge 5.6
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge Marie Curie
Drama, Romantic 2016, Poland / Germany / France
Loulou, l'incroyable secret 7.1
Loulou, l'incroyable secret Loulou, l'incroyable secret
Animation, Family 2015, France
Made in France 6.1
Made in France Made in France
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2015, France
Les Rois Maudits 6.1
Les Rois Maudits
Drama, History 2005, France/Italy
Looking for Cheyenne 6.6
Looking for Cheyenne Oublier Cheyenne
Drama 2005, France
Water Drops on Burning Rocks 6.3
Water Drops on Burning Rocks Water Drops on Burning Rocks
Drama 2000, France
