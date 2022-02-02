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Monica Vitti
Monica Vitti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monica Vitti
Monica Vitti
Monica Vitti
Date of Birth
3 November 1931
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
2 February 2022
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.1
La Notte
(1961)
7.9
The Phantom of Liberty
(1974)
7.7
I Know That You Know That I Know
(1982)
Filmography
7.7
I Know That You Know That I Know
Io so che tu sai che io so
Drama
1982, Italy
6.3
The Mystery of Oberwald
Il mistero di Oberwald
Drama, Romantic
1981, Italy / West Germany
6.1
Amori miei
Amori miei
Comedy
1979, Italy
7.9
The Phantom of Liberty
Le Fantome De La Liberte
Comedy, Drama
1974, Italy / France
5.5
The Pacifist
La pacifista - Smetti di piovere
Drama
1970, Italy / France
6.7
The Girl with a Pistol
Ragazza con la pistola, La
Comedy
1968, Italy
6.9
Red Desert
Deserto rosso
Drama
1964, Italy / France
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Eclipse
L' Eclisse
Drama
1962, France / Italy
Tickets
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