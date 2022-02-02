Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Monica Vitti
Monica Vitti Monica Vitti
Kinoafisha Persons Monica Vitti

Monica Vitti

Monica Vitti

Date of Birth
3 November 1931
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
2 February 2022
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

La Notte 8.1
La Notte (1961)
The Phantom of Liberty 7.9
The Phantom of Liberty (1974)
I Know That You Know That I Know 7.7
I Know That You Know That I Know (1982)

Filmography

I Know That You Know That I Know 7.7
I Know That You Know That I Know Io so che tu sai che io so
Drama 1982, Italy
The Mystery of Oberwald 6.3
The Mystery of Oberwald Il mistero di Oberwald
Drama, Romantic 1981, Italy / West Germany
6.1
Amori miei Amori miei
Comedy 1979, Italy
The Phantom of Liberty 7.9
The Phantom of Liberty Le Fantome De La Liberte
Comedy, Drama 1974, Italy / France
The Pacifist 5.5
The Pacifist La pacifista - Smetti di piovere
Drama 1970, Italy / France
The Girl with a Pistol 6.7
The Girl with a Pistol Ragazza con la pistola, La
Comedy 1968, Italy
Red Desert 6.9
Red Desert Deserto rosso
Drama 1964, Italy / France
Watch trailer
Tickets
Eclipse 7.2
Eclipse L' Eclisse
Drama 1962, France / Italy
Tickets
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more