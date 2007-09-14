Menu
Рейтинги
6.1 IMDb Rating: 6
Scream of the ants 18+
Country Iran / France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 14 September 2007
Release date
23 October 2008 Russia Кино без границ
23 October 2008 Belarus
14 September 2007 Italy
23 October 2008 Kazakhstan
23 October 2008 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $197,621
Production Makhmalbaf Film House, Wild Bunch
Also known as
Faryad moorcheha, Scream of the Ants, Hamenoi stin India, Krzyk mrówek, O Grito Das Formigas, Schrei der Ameisen, Viaggio in India, Крик муравьёв
Director
Mohsen Makhmalbaf
Cast
Mamhoud Chokrollahi
Luna Shad
Karl Maass
Tenzin Chogyal
Quotes
The Woman With every step we kill at least one ant.
The Man You have to choose. If you want to see your Perfect Man, you have to be an Ant murderer.I f you stop you became victim.
Scream of the Ants - trailer
Scream of the Ants Trailer
