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5.2
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Gazelle
5.2
Gazelle
, 2023
Ahoo
Iran / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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5.2
Synopsis
"Gazelle" is the story of the self-inflicted isolation of a girl who sees her dreams in vain but has not lost her hope yet.
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Cast
Sepideh Arman
Reza Kianian
Hamed Komaily
Ali Mosaffa
Soheyla Razavi
Reza Yazdani
Director
Houshang Golmakani
Writer
Sepideh Arman
,
Houshang Golmakani
,
Nazanin Joodat
Composer
Fardin Khalatbari
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
25 October 2023
Release date
25 October 2023
Iran
Also known as
Ahoo, Gazelle, Газели
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Showtimes
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