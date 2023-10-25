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Poster of Gazelle
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Gazelle
5.2

Gazelle

, 2023
Ahoo
Iran / 18+
Poster of Gazelle
5.2

Synopsis

"Gazelle" is the story of the self-inflicted isolation of a girl who sees her dreams in vain but has not lost her hope yet.

Cast

Sepideh Arman
Reza Kianian
Hamed Komaily
Ali Mosaffa
Soheyla Razavi
Reza Yazdani
Director Houshang Golmakani
Writer Sepideh Arman, Houshang Golmakani, Nazanin Joodat
Composer Fardin Khalatbari
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 25 October 2023
Release date
25 October 2023 Iran
Also known as
Ahoo, Gazelle, Газели

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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