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7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
I Want to Be a King
7.0
I Want to Be a King
, 2015
I Want to Be a King
Iran / Drama, Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.0
Director
Mehdi Ganji
Writer
Mehdi Ganji
Composer
Amin Behrouzzade
,
Shoaib Kaminpour
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
1 January 2014
Release date
1 January 2014
Iran
Also known as
I Want to Be a King
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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