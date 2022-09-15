Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Loupetoo
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Loupetoo

Loupetoo

Loupetoo 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Mr. Kamali is the owner of a sanitarium who treats the patients by teaching them to make toys. The toys are creative, so they are very attractive to the children. But the toy studio shut because of sabotage and .
Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 15 September 2022
Release date
15 September 2022 Turkey
Production Soureh Cinema Foundation
Also known as
Loupetoo, Ангел надежды
Director
Abbas Askari
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more