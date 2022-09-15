Menu
Loupetoo
Loupetoo
Loupetoo
18+
Animation
Comedy
Musical
Synopsis
Mr. Kamali is the owner of a sanitarium who treats the patients by teaching them to make toys. The toys are creative, so they are very attractive to the children. But the toy studio shut because of sabotage and .
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
15 September 2022
Release date
15 September 2022
Turkey
Production
Soureh Cinema Foundation
Also known as
Loupetoo, Ангел надежды
Director
Abbas Askari
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
6.0
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
