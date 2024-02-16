Menu
Poster of My Favourite Cake
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films My Favourite Cake

My Favourite Cake

Keyke mahboobe man 18+
Synopsis

Mahin lives alone in Tehran since her husband’s death and her daughter’s departure for Europe, until an afternoon tea with friends leads her to break her solitary routine and revitalize her love life.
Country France / Germany / Iran / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 7 February 2025
World premiere 16 February 2024
Release date
9 January 2025 Brazil 12
20 December 2024 Estonia
6 December 2024 Finland Tulossa
5 February 2025 France
11 July 2024 Germany 12
13 September 2024 Great Britain 12A
23 January 2025 Italy
20 December 2024 Latvia N12
14 March 2024 Lithuania N13
14 November 2024 Netherlands
17 August 2024 New Zealand M
12 December 2024 Portugal M/12
6 November 2024 Serbia o.A.
11 July 2025 Spain
13 September 2024 Sweden 7
29 November 2024 Taiwan 6+
20 September 2024 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $2,848,336
Production Caracteres Productions, Filmsazane Javan, Hobab
Also known as
Keyke mahboobe man, My Favourite Cake, Ein kleines Stück vom Kuchen, Un pastel para dos, Mon gâteau préféré, A kedvenc sütim, En lille bid af kagen, En liten bit av kakan, En liten bit av kaken, En Sevdiğim Pastam, Il mio giardino persiano, Mana mīļākā kūka, Meu Bolo Favorito, Mi postre favorito, Minu lemmikkook, Moja najdraža torta, Moja najljubša torta, Moje ulubione ciasto, O Meu Bolo Favorito, Pieni pala kakkua, Το αγαπημένο μου γλυκό, Любимата ми торта, Мой любимый торт, 我最喜歡的蛋糕, 私の好きなケーキ
Director
Maryam Moghadam
Behtash Sanaeeha
Cast
Lili Farhadpour
Esmaeel Mehrabi
Mohammad Heidari
Melika Pazouki
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

As the directors were not permitted to leave Iran, the film was represented by the film's lead actors, Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha. Before the screening, the actors presented a statement and a photograph of the directing couple. The statement was read out by Maryam Moghaddam, who said:

"We have come to the conclusion that it is no longer possible to tell the story of an Iranian woman while complying with strict rules such as the mandatory hijab. These red lines prevent women from having their lives depicted honestly, as full human beings. This time, we chose to breach those restrictive boundaries and accept the consequences of our decision to portray a truthful picture of Iranian women — images that have been banned in Iranian cinema since the Islamic Revolution...

My Favourite Cake is a film that celebrates life. It is a story rooted in the everyday realities of middle-class women in Iran, an intimate look at a woman's solitude as she enters her later years. It offers a vision of women's lives that is rarely told. The narrative contradicts the common image of Iranian women and, much like the life stories of many solitary people around the world, is about savouring the short, sweet moments in life...

Ladies and gentlemen, we proudly dedicate this premiere to the honourable and brave women of our country who have moved to the front lines of the struggle for social change, who are attempting to tear down the walls of outmoded and fossilised beliefs, and who sacrifice their lives in pursuit of freedom."

