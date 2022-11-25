Menu
Russian
Poster of The Wastetown
Рейтинги
6.0 IMDb Rating: 5.1
The Wastetown

The Wastetown

Shahre Khamoush 18+
Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 25 November 2022
Also known as
Shahre Khamoush, The Wastetown, Prügilinn, The Wasteman
Director
Ahmad Bahrami
Cast
Baran Kosari
Ali Bagheri
Babak Karimi
Behzad Dorani
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
23 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3148
