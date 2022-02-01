Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bedoune Gharare Ghabli
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bedoune Gharare Ghabli

Bedoune Gharare Ghabli

Bedoune Gharare Ghabli 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Iran
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 1 February 2022
Release date
1 February 2022 Iran
Production Farabi Films
Also known as
Bedoone Gharare Ghabli, No Prior Appointment, Bez umówienia się, Kein Vorheriger Termin, Sans rendez-vous préalable
Director
Behrouz Shoaybi
Cast
Saber Abar
Pegah Ahangarani
Elham Korda
Erisa Beygi
Erfan Ebrahimi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more