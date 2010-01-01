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Poster of Tehran, Tehran
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Tehran, Tehran
5.2

Tehran, Tehran

, 2007
Tehran, Tehran
Iran / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tehran, Tehran
5.2

Synopsis

This movie is about a music group that want to have their first concert but the politics don't let them.The name of the episode is sime akhar.

Cast

Borzu Arjmand
(segment: Last String)
Farideh Sepahmansur
Farhad Qaemian
(segment: Last String)
Katayoun Amirebrahimi
(segment: Tehran, Tehran)
Pantea Bahram
(segment: Tehran, Tehran)
Rana Azadivar
Tannaz Tabatabaei
Dariush Mehrjui
Soroush Sehhat
Reza Yazdani
Ali Abedini
Amir Khan (segment: Tehran, Tehran)
Rahman Hoseini
(segment: Tehran, Tehran)
Director Mehdi Karampour, Dariush Mehrjui
Writer Mehdi Karampour, Vahideh Mohammadifar, Khosrow Naghibi
Composer Karen Homayunfar, Kamran Molaei
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 1 January 2010
Release date
1 January 2010 Iran
Also known as
Tehran, Tehran, Tehran, sime akhar

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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