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5.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Tehran, Tehran
5.2
Tehran, Tehran
, 2007
Tehran, Tehran
Iran / Drama / 18+
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5.2
Synopsis
This movie is about a music group that want to have their first concert but the politics don't let them.The name of the episode is sime akhar.
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Cast
Borzu Arjmand
(segment: Last String)
Farideh Sepahmansur
Farhad Qaemian
(segment: Last String)
Katayoun Amirebrahimi
(segment: Tehran, Tehran)
Pantea Bahram
(segment: Tehran, Tehran)
Rana Azadivar
Tannaz Tabatabaei
Dariush Mehrjui
Soroush Sehhat
Reza Yazdani
Ali Abedini
Amir Khan (segment: Tehran, Tehran)
Rahman Hoseini
(segment: Tehran, Tehran)
Director
Mehdi Karampour
,
Dariush Mehrjui
Writer
Mehdi Karampour
,
Vahideh Mohammadifar
,
Khosrow Naghibi
Composer
Karen Homayunfar
,
Kamran Molaei
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
1 January 2010
Release date
1 January 2010
Iran
Also known as
Tehran, Tehran, Tehran, sime akhar
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
13
votes
5.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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