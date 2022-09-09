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Poster of Khers nist
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Khers nist
7.3

Khers nist

, 2022
Khers nist
Iran / Drama / 18+
Poster of Khers nist
7.3

Cast

Jafar Panahi
Jafar Panahi
Jafar Panahi
Naser Hashemi
Village Cheif (Kadkhoda)
Vahid Mobasseri
Ghanbar
Bakhtiyar Panjeei
Bakhtiar
Mina Kavani
Zara
Narges Delaram
Ghanbar's mother (Madar_e Ghanbar)
Reza Heidari
Reza
Javad Siyahi
Jacob (Yaghoub)
Yousef Soleymani
Jacob's uncle (Amou_ye Yaghoub)
Amir Davari
Solduz
Director Jafar Panahi
Writer Jafar Panahi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 29 March 2023
World premiere 9 September 2022
Release date
11 May 2023 Brazil 12
1 December 2023 Bulgaria
10 March 2023 Finland
4 January 2023 France
11 November 2022 Great Britain 12A
9 March 2023 Greece
13 April 2023 Hong Kong IIA
29 November 2022 Indonesia
6 October 2022 Italy
1 December 2023 Kyrgyzstan
11 March 2023 Latvia N16
16 March 2023 Lithuania N16
1 December 2023 Poland
10 January 2024 South Korea
12 May 2023 Spain
1 December 2023 Tajikistan
1 December 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $1,196,288
Production JP Production
Also known as
Khers nist, No Bears, Aucun ours, Brez medvedov, Ei karhuja, Ei ühtki karu, Engir birnir, Gli orsi non esistono, Ingen bjørner, Los osos no existen, Niedźwiedzie nie istnieją, No hay osos, Sem Ursos, Ursos Não Há, Αρκούδες δεν υπάρχουν, Без медведей, Без мечки, 노 베어스, 伊朗無熊無懼, 无熊之境, 熊は、いない, 這裡沒有熊

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 29 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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