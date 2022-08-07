Menu
Poster of Shab, Dakheli, Divar.
Shab, Dakheli, Divar.

Shab, Dakheli, Divar.

Shab, Dakheli, Divar. 18+
Country Iran
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 7 August 2022
Release date
20 April 2023 Greece
Production Mehr Taha Studio
Also known as
Shab, Dakheli, Divar, Beyond the Wall, Shab, Dakheli, Divar., A fal mögött, Além das Paredes, Poza murami, Πέρα από τον τοίχο, За стеной, 비욘드 더 월, 高墙之外
Director
Vahid Jalilvand
Cast
Navid Mohammadzadeh
Navid Mohammadzadeh
Dayana Habibi
Amir Aghaee
Saeed Dakh
Danial Kheirikhah
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
