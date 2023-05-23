A satirical take on the mundane absurdities of life in modern-day Iran, these nine vignettes illuminate the lighter side of enduring under authoritarian rule. Whether choosing a name for a newborn, graduating from grade school, getting a driver’s license, applying for a job, or seeking approval for a film script, if you live in Iran, you best come fluent in Orwellian discourse. Progressing along a rough timeline from birth to death, each story is shot in a static camera angle as a single petitioner negotiates with an authority figure hovering just outside of frame, who is practiced in the language of doublespeak.
CountryIran
Runtime1 hour 17 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere23 May 2023
Release date
13 March 2024
France
11 April 2024
Germany
5 October 2023
Italy
14 March 2024
Lithuania
25 April 2024
Netherlands
Worldwide Gross$895,682
ProductionCynefilms, Seven Springs Pictures, Taat Films
Also known as
Ayeh haye zamini, Terrestrial Verses, Irdische Verse, Chroniques de Téhéran, Crônicas do Irã, Fani Dizeler, Kafka a Teheran, Ziemskie wersety, Επίγειες ρίμες, Земные стихии, 我還有話說