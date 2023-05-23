Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Terrestrial Verses
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Terrestrial Verses

Terrestrial Verses

Ayeh haye zamini 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A satirical take on the mundane absurdities of life in modern-day Iran, these nine vignettes illuminate the lighter side of enduring under authoritarian rule. Whether choosing a name for a newborn, graduating from grade school, getting a driver’s license, applying for a job, or seeking approval for a film script, if you live in Iran, you best come fluent in Orwellian discourse. Progressing along a rough timeline from birth to death, each story is shot in a static camera angle as a single petitioner negotiates with an authority figure hovering just outside of frame, who is practiced in the language of doublespeak.
Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 23 May 2023
Release date
13 March 2024 France
11 April 2024 Germany 6
5 October 2023 Italy
14 March 2024 Lithuania N13
25 April 2024 Netherlands
Worldwide Gross $895,682
Production Cynefilms, Seven Springs Pictures, Taat Films
Also known as
Ayeh haye zamini, Terrestrial Verses, Irdische Verse, Chroniques de Téhéran, Crônicas do Irã, Fani Dizeler, Kafka a Teheran, Ziemskie wersety, Επίγειες ρίμες, Земные стихии, 我還有話說
Director
Ali Asgari
Cast
Bahram Ark
Sadaf Asgari
Ardeshir Kazemi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more