Kinoafisha Films Bespokoystvo

Bespokoystvo

18+
Country Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2017
Budget 0 IRR
Production Afagh Film
Also known as
Roozhaye Bigharari, Days of Restlessness, Restless Days
Director
Kazem Masoumi
Cast
Abolfazl Pourarab
Sara Sufiyani
Pejman Bazeghi
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Bespokoystvo
Nahid 6.3
Nahid (2015)
Fasl-e Narges 5.7
Fasl-e Narges (2017)

Film rating

2.8
Rate 13 votes
2.8 IMDb
Film Reviews
