Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Stray
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Stray

Stray

Stray 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 21 April 2018
Release date
22 July 2018 New Zealand
Worldwide Gross $81,688
Production Long Road Films
Also known as
Stray, Az elveszett, Заблудшие
Director
Dustin Feneley
Cast
Kieran Charnock
Arta Dobroshi
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Stray
Stray 5.0
Stray (2021)
Tvar 4.7
Tvar (2019)
Lorna's Silence 6.2
Lorna's Silence (2008)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more