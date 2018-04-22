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Poster of Nu
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Nu
4.3

Nu

, 2018
Nu
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nu
4.3

Cast

Yan Ge
Yan Ge
Yang Ge
Evgeniy Romantsov
Evgeniy Romantsov
Demid Usachyov
Fabio Bressan
Roman Usachev
Daria Yastrebova
Director Yan Ge
Writer Yan Ge
Composer Dmitriy Zhuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 13 March 2020
World premiere 22 April 2018
Release date
14 February 2020 Russia Planeta Inform 18+
Worldwide Gross $5,471
Also known as
Nu, Ню

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
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