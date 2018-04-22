Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
4.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Nu
4.3
Nu
, 2018
Nu
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
4.3
Cast
Yan Ge
Yang Ge
Evgeniy Romantsov
Demid Usachyov
Fabio Bressan
Roman Usachev
Daria Yastrebova
Director
Yan Ge
Writer
Yan Ge
Composer
Dmitriy Zhuk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
13 March 2020
World premiere
22 April 2018
Release date
14 February 2020
Russia
Planeta Inform
18+
Worldwide Gross
$5,471
Also known as
Nu, Ню
More
Film rating
4.3
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Nu
Trinity Sunday
Drama, Romantic
2019, Russia
4.0
Khit
Drama
2017, Russia
3.0
Domoy!
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
0.0
Fib the Truth
Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree