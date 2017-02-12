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Poster of Devil's Freedom
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Devil's Freedom
7.6

Devil's Freedom

, 2017
La Libertad del Diablo
Mexico / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Devil's Freedom
7.6

Synopsis

A documentary about the violence on Mexico tell from the word of those who have suffer the pain and those who make the pain.
Director Everardo González
Writer Everardo González, Diego Enrique Osorno
Composer Quincas Moreira
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 12 February 2017
Also known as
La Libertad del Diablo, Devil's Freedom, A Liberdade do Diabo, Đavolja sloboda, Wolność diabła, Η ελευθερία του διαβόλου, Свобода Дьявола, Şeytanın Azadlığı

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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