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7.6
Kinoafisha
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Devil's Freedom
7.6
Devil's Freedom
, 2017
La Libertad del Diablo
Mexico / Documentary / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
A documentary about the violence on Mexico tell from the word of those who have suffer the pain and those who make the pain.
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Director
Everardo González
Writer
Everardo González
,
Diego Enrique Osorno
Composer
Quincas Moreira
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Mexico
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
12 February 2017
Also known as
La Libertad del Diablo, Devil's Freedom, A Liberdade do Diabo, Đavolja sloboda, Wolność diabła, Η ελευθερία του διαβόλου, Свобода Дьявола, Şeytanın Azadlığı
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
12
votes
Stills
Showtimes
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